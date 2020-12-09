Fink’s Full Court Press 12/8/20

For the past few seasons, the Morgan and New Lexington boys basketball teams have been loaded with talented underclassmen, both grasping to make their way to the top of the league.

With two of the best guards in the MVL, Carver Myers for Norgan and Logyn Ratliff for New Lexington, entering their senior seasons, it’s put up or shut up time for both teams.

Both teams got off to a quick start, and the teams traded leads throughout the first three quarters. A strong fourth quarter performance from the Raider defense sealed the victory and a one game lead in the MVL Small School standings.

FINAL SCORE: NEW LEXINGTON 44 – MORGAN 51

Other final scores from the area:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

RIVER VIEW 47 – TRI-VALLEY 66

MEADOWBROOK 62 – WEST MUSKINGUM 55 (F/OT)

JOHN GLENN 53 – COSHOCTON 58 (F/OT)

RIDGEWOOD 56 – INDIAN VALLEY 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

UTICA 22 – ZANESVILLE 53

ROSECRANS 28 – FISHER CATHOLIC 37

NEWARK CATHOLIC 40 – LICKING VALLEY 37

