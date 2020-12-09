Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville Recaps Big Day of Giving

ZANESVILLE, OH – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville is pleased to share the final results from the Big Day of Giving.

Their first ever virtual online auction was held November 19th and raised a total of $37,000. Executive Director Katie Mainini thanks the sponsors and partners who helped make it all possible.

“We just have so many great community partners and we have seen a really great recent response with partnerships for our programs. And with that funding from the Big Day we’re able to continue our work to help serve youth and help them reach their fullest potential in our local communities. And one of our more recent growing partnerships is with Mid-East, as well as with other school districts here in the areas, in the communities that we support,” Mainini said.

Mainini is putting out a call to action to urge more local school districts to step up and partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters to join their Pen-Pal Program. Career Specialist Robin McQuaid shares how Mid-East Career and Technology Center is partnering with the organization.

“This is our 4th year to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters. In the past we’ve been doing the Lunch Buddy Program with our students from Mid-East and this year we’re involved in the Pen-Pals Program… We have had 35 bigs, which are high school students involved in this community project. And I feel like it’s a great way for our students to connect with the community. It also gives them an opportunity to mentor littles at National Road Elementary School,” McQuaid said.

The program consists of writing two letters per month and is a great way to connect with members of the community. If you are interested in joining the Pen-Pals Program you can visit Big Brothers Big Sisters website http://www.bbbsz.org or call their office at (740) 453-7300 for more information.