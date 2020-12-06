Zanesville PD is investigating the death of a 38-year-old male pedestrian

ZANESVILLE – The incident occurred on Linden Avenue.

ZPD received the call shortly before 8:00 PM. According to Zanesville Police Sergeant Alan Etters, the man was struck by two vehicles in front of Lind Arena. It is believed that the man was first struck by the first vehicle and then struck by a following vehicle. At this time, Etters believes that the man was not in the crosswalk when he was hit. Both drivers are being interviewed by the Zanesville Police and the incident is under investigation at this time.