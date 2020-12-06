Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansonia 43, Houston 30
Antwerp 58, Pandora-Gilboa 30
Arlington 65, Lima Temple Christian 44
Ashville Teays Valley 67, Baltimore Liberty Union 49
Attica Seneca E. 73, N. Baltimore 53
Batavia Clermont NE 58, Cin. N. College Hill 36
Bellaire 53, Belmont Union Local 51
Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Pomeroy Meigs 44
Botkins 42, Maria Stein Marion Local 30
Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Richmond Edison 40
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 91, Fairfield Christian 22
Carey 85, Bucyrus 47
Castalia Margaretta 75, Sandusky St. Mary 60
Cedarville 65, Bellefontaine 40
Cin. Moeller 66, STVM 57
Circleville Logan Elm 58, Bloom-Carroll 42
Cle. St. Ignatius 62, Medina 60
Cols. Patriot Prep 69, Gilead Christian 23
Convoy Crestview 56, Rockford Parkway 38
Cornerstone Christian 61, Independence 59
Defiance Ayersville 50, Miller City 48
Delaware Buckeye Valley 48, Lewis Center Olentangy 47
Delphos St. John’s 61, Elida 27
Dola Hardin Northern 61, Arcadia 23
Eastside, Ind. 57, Bryan 37
Elyria Open Door 75, Mayfield 73
Ft. Loramie 49, New Knoxville 36
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 57, Hamilton 30
Gorham Fayette 42, W. Unity Hilltop 40
Greenfield McClain 68, McArthur Vinton County 49
Harrod Allen E. 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 47
Horizon Science 59, Mansfield Christian 50
Hunting Valley University 79, Chardon 71
Jackson Center 57, Coldwater 32
Lebanon 56, Trenton Edgewood 33
Lees Creek E. Clinton 60, Fayetteville-Perry 55
Lima Perry 61, Delphos Jefferson 35
Lima Shawnee 75, St. Henry 43
Lima Sr. 71, Ashland 53
McDermott Scioto NW 49, Chillicothe Huntington 38
Medina Highland 64, Barberton 63
Miamisburg 52, New Carlisle Tecumseh 39
Millersburg W. Holmes 48, Warsaw River View 38
Millersport 88, Corning Miller 54
Monroeville 77, Lakeside Danbury 64
Montpelier 34, Delta 28
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 61, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42
New Hope Christian 62, Circleville 54
Newark 87, Zanesville 47
Norwalk 58, Ontario 45
Norwalk St. Paul 53, Fremont St. Joseph 50
Ottawa-Glandorf 85, Van Buren 27
Ottoville 56, Ada 23
Oxford Talawanda 70, Cin. Clark Montessori 33
Pettisville 49, Pioneer N. Central 30
Piketon 72, Manchester 51
Powell Olentangy Liberty 78, Can. McKinley 73
Proctorville Fairland 51, Chillicothe Zane Trace 40
Reynoldsburg 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 50
Rossford 53, Defiance 49
Seaman N. Adams 60, Beaver Eastern 34
Sidney Lehman 55, Newton Local 49
Spencerville 74, Ft. Jennings 60
Struthers 77, Austintown Fitch 52
Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Mt. Vernon 50
Sycamore Mohawk 69, Morral Ridgedale 35
Tiffin Calvert 63, Clyde 47
Tiffin Columbian 61, Genoa Area 52
Van Wert Lincolnview 74, Continental 55
Versailles 49, Covington 29
W. Liberty-Salem 55, Sidney Fairlawn 53
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Chillicothe Unioto 46, OT
Williamsburg 55, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33
Wintersville Indian Creek 49, Toronto 45
Wooster Triway 53, Massillon Tuslaw 44
Worthington Christian 47, Frankfort Adena 41
Yellow Springs 62, S. Charleston SE 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Coventry vs. Warren Harding, ccd.
Brookville vs. Carlisle, ccd.
Can. Cent. Cath. vs. Can. Glenoak, ccd.
Cin. Withrow vs. Trotwood-Madison, ccd.
Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ccd.
DeGraff Riverside vs. Bradford, ccd.
Dresden Tri-Valley vs. Cols. DeSales, ccd.
Haviland Wayne Trace vs. Paulding, ccd.
Hudson vs. Akr. Ellet, ccd.
Kalida vs. Archbold, ppd.
Kenton vs. Marion Harding, ppd.
Lucas vs. Ashland Crestview, ccd.
Marion Harding vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.
New Paris National Trail vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
Parma Padua vs. Aurora, ppd.
Tol. Bowsher vs. Celina, ccd.
Tol. Whitmer vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ppd.
Whitehall-Yearling vs. Cols. Wellington, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/