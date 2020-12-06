Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansonia 43, Houston 30

Antwerp 58, Pandora-Gilboa 30

Arlington 65, Lima Temple Christian 44

Ashville Teays Valley 67, Baltimore Liberty Union 49

Attica Seneca E. 73, N. Baltimore 53

Batavia Clermont NE 58, Cin. N. College Hill 36

Bellaire 53, Belmont Union Local 51

Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Pomeroy Meigs 44

Botkins 42, Maria Stein Marion Local 30

Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Richmond Edison 40

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 91, Fairfield Christian 22

Carey 85, Bucyrus 47

Castalia Margaretta 75, Sandusky St. Mary 60

Cedarville 65, Bellefontaine 40

Cin. Moeller 66, STVM 57

Circleville Logan Elm 58, Bloom-Carroll 42

Cle. St. Ignatius 62, Medina 60

Cols. Patriot Prep 69, Gilead Christian 23

Convoy Crestview 56, Rockford Parkway 38

Cornerstone Christian 61, Independence 59

Defiance Ayersville 50, Miller City 48

Delaware Buckeye Valley 48, Lewis Center Olentangy 47

Delphos St. John’s 61, Elida 27

Dola Hardin Northern 61, Arcadia 23

Eastside, Ind. 57, Bryan 37

Elyria Open Door 75, Mayfield 73

Ft. Loramie 49, New Knoxville 36

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 57, Hamilton 30

Gorham Fayette 42, W. Unity Hilltop 40

Greenfield McClain 68, McArthur Vinton County 49

Harrod Allen E. 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 47

Horizon Science 59, Mansfield Christian 50

Hunting Valley University 79, Chardon 71

Jackson Center 57, Coldwater 32

Lebanon 56, Trenton Edgewood 33

Lees Creek E. Clinton 60, Fayetteville-Perry 55

Lima Perry 61, Delphos Jefferson 35

Lima Shawnee 75, St. Henry 43

Lima Sr. 71, Ashland 53

McDermott Scioto NW 49, Chillicothe Huntington 38

Medina Highland 64, Barberton 63

Miamisburg 52, New Carlisle Tecumseh 39

Millersburg W. Holmes 48, Warsaw River View 38

Millersport 88, Corning Miller 54

Monroeville 77, Lakeside Danbury 64

Montpelier 34, Delta 28

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 61, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42

New Hope Christian 62, Circleville 54

Newark 87, Zanesville 47

Norwalk 58, Ontario 45

Norwalk St. Paul 53, Fremont St. Joseph 50

Ottawa-Glandorf 85, Van Buren 27

Ottoville 56, Ada 23

Oxford Talawanda 70, Cin. Clark Montessori 33

Pettisville 49, Pioneer N. Central 30

Piketon 72, Manchester 51

Powell Olentangy Liberty 78, Can. McKinley 73

Proctorville Fairland 51, Chillicothe Zane Trace 40

Reynoldsburg 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 50

Rossford 53, Defiance 49

Seaman N. Adams 60, Beaver Eastern 34

Sidney Lehman 55, Newton Local 49

Spencerville 74, Ft. Jennings 60

Struthers 77, Austintown Fitch 52

Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Mt. Vernon 50

Sycamore Mohawk 69, Morral Ridgedale 35

Tiffin Calvert 63, Clyde 47

Tiffin Columbian 61, Genoa Area 52

Van Wert Lincolnview 74, Continental 55

Versailles 49, Covington 29

W. Liberty-Salem 55, Sidney Fairlawn 53

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55, Chillicothe Unioto 46, OT

Williamsburg 55, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33

Wintersville Indian Creek 49, Toronto 45

Wooster Triway 53, Massillon Tuslaw 44

Worthington Christian 47, Frankfort Adena 41

Yellow Springs 62, S. Charleston SE 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Coventry vs. Warren Harding, ccd.

Brookville vs. Carlisle, ccd.

Can. Cent. Cath. vs. Can. Glenoak, ccd.

Cin. Withrow vs. Trotwood-Madison, ccd.

Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ccd.

DeGraff Riverside vs. Bradford, ccd.

Dresden Tri-Valley vs. Cols. DeSales, ccd.

Haviland Wayne Trace vs. Paulding, ccd.

Hudson vs. Akr. Ellet, ccd.

Kalida vs. Archbold, ppd.

Kenton vs. Marion Harding, ppd.

Lucas vs. Ashland Crestview, ccd.

Marion Harding vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.

New Paris National Trail vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

Parma Padua vs. Aurora, ppd.

Tol. Bowsher vs. Celina, ccd.

Tol. Whitmer vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ppd.

Whitehall-Yearling vs. Cols. Wellington, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/