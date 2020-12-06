Animal Shelter Society is looking to soon add sponsors to its collection

ZANESVILLE – The non-profit is very grateful for all of its sponsors and as the end of the year approaches, the Society is looking to add new members to its list of sponsors.

“So, behind me, you will see the many sponsors that we have. So, at the end of the year, we promote that and what it is is a $100 sponsorship for that kennel for one year and what you’re doing with that $100 is the vet care for the animal that’s here at the shelter, the food, taking care of the animal (and) making sure that they have their needs met so we can get them in that forever home,” Animal Shelter Society’s April Cohagen-Gibson said.

The Animal Shelter Society has over 100 sponsors and they have already received 17 applications this week from new potential ones.

“We are appreciative of a $5 donation to a $5,000 donation. It is very important for us that the community sees what we do. That’s something that the Board of Directors and the management want to make sure and it’s very important for us in 2021 – transparency for exactly what’s going on here with the Shelter, the animals, and exactly what we do. I think that’s very important,” Cohagen – Gibson said.

If you are interested in being a sponsor, you can find more information on the Animal Shelter Society’s website.