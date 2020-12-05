Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 55, Lima Perry 45
Alliance Marlington 52, Dalton 35
Arcadia 49, Kansas Lakota 41
Arcanum 45, Versailles 40
Arlington 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 39
Bainbridge Paint Valley 48, Belpre 45
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Lakeside Danbury 28
Beloit W. Branch 54, Doylestown Chippewa 47
Berlin Hiland 99, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28
Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Belmont Union Local 44
Bishop Fenwick 53, Hamilton Badin 47
Caledonia River Valley 61, Galion 28
Can. Glenoak 57, Can. McKinley 36
Can. South 49, Minerva 35
Canal Fulton Northwest 60, Massillon Tuslaw 43
Castalia Margaretta 72, Huron 27
Cin. McNicholas 43, Day. Chaminade Julienne 38
Cin. Purcell Marian 47, Day. Carroll 37
Cin. Taft 45, Cin. Clark Montessori 34
Cin. Wyoming 30, Cin. Mariemont 24
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 71, Parma Padua 54
Cle. St. Joseph 56, Chardon 50
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41, Oak Hill 39
Copley 48, Medina Buckeye 38
Covington 63, Union City Mississinawa Valley 54
Crown City S. Gallia 68, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 58
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62, Akr. Manchester 38
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, Chardon NDCL 43
Day. Christian 58, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 19
Delphos St. John’s 73, Convoy Crestview 69
Dresden Tri-Valley 61, Zanesville Maysville 49
E. Can. 66, Malvern 46
Eaton 56, Bradford 39
Felicity-Franklin 51, Batavia Clermont NE 40
Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Lima Sr. 30
Ft. Loramie 43, Anna 19
Granville Christian 59, Utica 35
Grove City Christian 31, Zanesville Rosecrans 26
Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Ft. Jennings 27
Hicksville 53, Defiance 45
Howard E. Knox 45, Galion Northmor 39
Independence 58, Akr. Coventry 35
Ironton 46, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43
Jay Co., Ind. 39, Ft. Recovery 31
Lebanon 64, Kings Mills Kings 50
Liberty Center 49, Pioneer N. Central 41
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Hamilton 31
Marion Harding 73, Marion Pleasant 36
Mason 68, W. Chester Lakota W. 66
Massillon Perry 57, Canfield 50
Mayfield 48, Burton Berkshire 34
Mechanicsburg 81, N. Lewisburg Triad 32
Milan Edison 51, Oak Harbor 43, OT
Millersburg W. Holmes 70, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24
Morrow Little Miami 61, Cin. Walnut Hills 51
Mt. Gilead 45, Centerburg 39
New Boston Glenwood 57, Chesapeake 52
New Concord John Glenn 34, Philo 31
New Knoxville 53, St. Marys Memorial 35
New Lebanon Dixie 32, Brookville 28
Newark 64, Rocky River Magnificat 34
Norwalk 45, Sandusky Perkins 39
Old Fort 52, Fremont St. Joseph 34
Orwell Grand Valley 62, Middlefield Cardinal 33
Ottoville 44, Bluffton 36
Parma Hts. Holy Name 50, Parma 38
Peninsula Woodridge 50, Ravenna 36
Piketon 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 18
Poland Seminary 51, Norton 45
Richfield Revere 43, Barberton 34
Russia 60, Sidney Fairlawn 27
Sardinia Eastern Brown 76, Georgetown 29
Sidney Lehman 46, Day. Northridge 24
Sparta Highland 43, Fredericktown 41
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58, Kettering Alter 41
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50, Richmond Edison 43
Stow-Munroe Falls 63, N. Royalton 23
Thornville Sheridan 76, Warsaw River View 27
Tipp City Bethel 48, Southeastern 29
Toronto 52, Rayland Buckeye 37
Trenton Edgewood 55, Loveland 51, OT
W. Liberty-Salem 74, Spring. NE 12
Waverly 54, Jackson 35
Williamsport Westfall 47, Circleville Logan Elm 45
Wintersville Indian Creek 68, Shadyside 42
Wooster Triway 58, Ashland 38
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Steubenville 27
TRC Girls Preview=
Casstown Miami E. 45, Milton-Union 40
TVC Turn it Gold Tournament=
McArthur Vinton County 88, Pomeroy Meigs 44
Stewart Federal Hocking 58, Athens 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alliance vs. Salem, ccd.
Austintown Fitch vs. Youngs. Chaney High School, ccd.
Avon Lake vs. Avon, ccd.
Bedford vs. Warrensville Hts., ccd.
Bidwell River Valley vs. Nelsonville-York, ppd.
Bishop Watterson vs. Westerville N., ccd.
Cadiz Harrison Cent. vs. Carrollton, ccd.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Gahanna Cols. Academy, ccd.
Cedarville vs. Spring. Cath. Cent., ccd.
Cin. Country Day vs. Cin. Summit Country Day, ccd.
Cin. Seven Hills vs. Cin. Christian, ccd.
Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge, ccd.
Clyde vs. Lexington, ppd. to Dec 5th.
Garfield Hts. vs. Shaker Hts., ccd.
Green vs. N. Can. Hoover, ppd.
Hartville Lake Center Christian vs. Ravenna SE, ccd.
Lorain Clearview vs. Columbia Station Columbia, ccd.
Louisville Aquinas vs. Akr. East, ccd.
Massillon Jackson vs. Uniontown Lake, ccd.
Massillon Perry vs. Akr. Buchtel, ccd.
Middletown vs. Cin. Sycamore, ppd.
Millbury Lake vs. Maumee, ccd.
Newark vs. Dublin Coffman, ccd.
Newton Falls vs. Kinsman Badger, ccd.
Ontario vs. Shelby, ppd.
Parma Normandy vs. Hebron Lakewood, ppd.
Plain City Jonathan Alder vs. Spring. Shawnee, ppd.
Reading vs. Cin. Finneytown, ccd.
Salineville Southern vs. Richmond Edison, ccd.
Sylvania Southview vs. Ashland, ppd.
Tiffin Columbian vs. Sandusky, ccd.
Tol. Maumee Valley vs. Antwerp, ccd.
Warren Lordstown vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.
Wellington vs. LaGrange Keystone, ccd.
Youngs. Ursuline vs. Columbiana, ccd.
