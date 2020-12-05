Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 55, Lima Perry 45

Alliance Marlington 52, Dalton 35

Arcadia 49, Kansas Lakota 41

Arcanum 45, Versailles 40

Arlington 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 39

Bainbridge Paint Valley 48, Belpre 45

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Lakeside Danbury 28

Beloit W. Branch 54, Doylestown Chippewa 47

Berlin Hiland 99, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Belmont Union Local 44

Bishop Fenwick 53, Hamilton Badin 47

Caledonia River Valley 61, Galion 28

Can. Glenoak 57, Can. McKinley 36

Can. South 49, Minerva 35

Canal Fulton Northwest 60, Massillon Tuslaw 43

Castalia Margaretta 72, Huron 27

Cin. McNicholas 43, Day. Chaminade Julienne 38

Cin. Purcell Marian 47, Day. Carroll 37

Cin. Taft 45, Cin. Clark Montessori 34

Cin. Wyoming 30, Cin. Mariemont 24

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 71, Parma Padua 54

Cle. St. Joseph 56, Chardon 50

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41, Oak Hill 39

Copley 48, Medina Buckeye 38

Covington 63, Union City Mississinawa Valley 54

Crown City S. Gallia 68, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 58

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62, Akr. Manchester 38

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, Chardon NDCL 43

Day. Christian 58, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 19

Delphos St. John’s 73, Convoy Crestview 69

Dresden Tri-Valley 61, Zanesville Maysville 49

E. Can. 66, Malvern 46

Eaton 56, Bradford 39

Felicity-Franklin 51, Batavia Clermont NE 40

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Lima Sr. 30

Ft. Loramie 43, Anna 19

Granville Christian 59, Utica 35

Grove City Christian 31, Zanesville Rosecrans 26

Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Ft. Jennings 27

Hicksville 53, Defiance 45

Howard E. Knox 45, Galion Northmor 39

Independence 58, Akr. Coventry 35

Ironton 46, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43

Jay Co., Ind. 39, Ft. Recovery 31

Lebanon 64, Kings Mills Kings 50

Liberty Center 49, Pioneer N. Central 41

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Hamilton 31

Marion Harding 73, Marion Pleasant 36

Mason 68, W. Chester Lakota W. 66

Massillon Perry 57, Canfield 50

Mayfield 48, Burton Berkshire 34

Mechanicsburg 81, N. Lewisburg Triad 32

Milan Edison 51, Oak Harbor 43, OT

Millersburg W. Holmes 70, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24

Morrow Little Miami 61, Cin. Walnut Hills 51

Mt. Gilead 45, Centerburg 39

New Boston Glenwood 57, Chesapeake 52

New Concord John Glenn 34, Philo 31

New Knoxville 53, St. Marys Memorial 35

New Lebanon Dixie 32, Brookville 28

Newark 64, Rocky River Magnificat 34

Norwalk 45, Sandusky Perkins 39

Old Fort 52, Fremont St. Joseph 34

Orwell Grand Valley 62, Middlefield Cardinal 33

Ottoville 44, Bluffton 36

Parma Hts. Holy Name 50, Parma 38

Peninsula Woodridge 50, Ravenna 36

Piketon 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 18

Poland Seminary 51, Norton 45

Richfield Revere 43, Barberton 34

Russia 60, Sidney Fairlawn 27

Sardinia Eastern Brown 76, Georgetown 29

Sidney Lehman 46, Day. Northridge 24

Sparta Highland 43, Fredericktown 41

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58, Kettering Alter 41

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50, Richmond Edison 43

Stow-Munroe Falls 63, N. Royalton 23

Thornville Sheridan 76, Warsaw River View 27

Tipp City Bethel 48, Southeastern 29

Toronto 52, Rayland Buckeye 37

Trenton Edgewood 55, Loveland 51, OT

W. Liberty-Salem 74, Spring. NE 12

Waverly 54, Jackson 35

Williamsport Westfall 47, Circleville Logan Elm 45

Wintersville Indian Creek 68, Shadyside 42

Wooster Triway 58, Ashland 38

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Steubenville 27

TRC Girls Preview=

Casstown Miami E. 45, Milton-Union 40

TVC Turn it Gold Tournament=

McArthur Vinton County 88, Pomeroy Meigs 44

Stewart Federal Hocking 58, Athens 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alliance vs. Salem, ccd.

Austintown Fitch vs. Youngs. Chaney High School, ccd.

Avon Lake vs. Avon, ccd.

Bedford vs. Warrensville Hts., ccd.

Bidwell River Valley vs. Nelsonville-York, ppd.

Bishop Watterson vs. Westerville N., ccd.

Cadiz Harrison Cent. vs. Carrollton, ccd.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Gahanna Cols. Academy, ccd.

Cedarville vs. Spring. Cath. Cent., ccd.

Cin. Country Day vs. Cin. Summit Country Day, ccd.

Cin. Seven Hills vs. Cin. Christian, ccd.

Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge, ccd.

Clyde vs. Lexington, ppd. to Dec 5th.

Garfield Hts. vs. Shaker Hts., ccd.

Green vs. N. Can. Hoover, ppd.

Hartville Lake Center Christian vs. Ravenna SE, ccd.

Lorain Clearview vs. Columbia Station Columbia, ccd.

Louisville Aquinas vs. Akr. East, ccd.

Massillon Jackson vs. Uniontown Lake, ccd.

Massillon Perry vs. Akr. Buchtel, ccd.

Middletown vs. Cin. Sycamore, ppd.

Millbury Lake vs. Maumee, ccd.

Newark vs. Dublin Coffman, ccd.

Newton Falls vs. Kinsman Badger, ccd.

Ontario vs. Shelby, ppd.

Parma Normandy vs. Hebron Lakewood, ppd.

Plain City Jonathan Alder vs. Spring. Shawnee, ppd.

Reading vs. Cin. Finneytown, ccd.

Salineville Southern vs. Richmond Edison, ccd.

Sylvania Southview vs. Ashland, ppd.

Tiffin Columbian vs. Sandusky, ccd.

Tol. Maumee Valley vs. Antwerp, ccd.

Warren Lordstown vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.

Wellington vs. LaGrange Keystone, ccd.

Youngs. Ursuline vs. Columbiana, ccd.

