Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 55, Lima Perry 45

Arcadia 49, Kansas Lakota 41

Arcanum 45, Versailles 40

Arlington 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 39

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Lakeside Danbury 28

Berlin Hiland 99, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Belmont Union Local 44

Bishop Fenwick 53, Hamilton Badin 47

Caledonia River Valley 61, Galion 28

Can. Glenoak 57, Can. McKinley 36

Canal Fulton Northwest 60, Massillon Tuslaw 43

Castalia Margaretta 72, Huron 27

Cin. Wyoming 30, Cin. Mariemont 24

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 71, Parma Padua 54

Cle. St. Joseph 56, Chardon 50

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41, Oak Hill 39

Copley 48, Medina Buckeye 38

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, Chardon NDCL 43

Delphos St. John’s 73, Convoy Crestview 69

Dresden Tri-Valley 61, Zanesville Maysville 49

Felicity-Franklin 51, Batavia Clermont NE 40

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Lima Sr. 30

Ft. Loramie 43, Anna 19

Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Ft. Jennings 27

Hicksville 53, Defiance 45

Independence 58, Akr. Coventry 35

Jay Co., Ind. 39, Ft. Recovery 31

Lebanon 64, Kings Mills Kings 50

Liberty Center 49, Pioneer N. Central 41

Massillon Perry 57, Canfield 50

Mayfield 48, Burton Berkshire 34

Milan Edison 51, Oak Harbor 43, OT

New Concord John Glenn 34, Philo 31

New Knoxville 53, St. Marys Memorial 35

Newark 64, Rocky River Magnificat 34

Norwalk 45, Sandusky Perkins 39

Old Fort 52, Fremont St. Joseph 34

Orwell Grand Valley 62, Middlefield Cardinal 33

Ottoville 44, Bluffton 36

Parma Hts. Holy Name 50, Parma 38

Richfield Revere 43, Barberton 34

Russia 60, Sidney Fairlawn 27

Sidney Lehman 46, Day. Northridge 24

Tipp City Bethel 48, Southeastern 29

Toronto 52, Rayland Buckeye 37

Trenton Edgewood 55, Loveland 51, OT

Waverly 54, Jackson 35

Williamsport Westfall 47, Circleville Logan Elm 45

Wooster Triway 58, Ashland 38

TRC Girls Preview=

Casstown Miami E. 45, Milton-Union 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Watterson vs. Westerville N., ccd.

Cedarville vs. Spring. Cath. Cent., ccd.

Clyde vs. Lexington, ppd. to Dec 5th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/