Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin activated off IR for Bengals game

Associated Press30

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing four games because of a knee injury.

The Dolphins also elevated safety Nate Holley as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

Gaskin, a seventh-round pick in 2019 out of Washington, leads Miami with 387 yards rushing in 100 carries, and he has 30 receptions for 198 yards. His return improves depth at a position hard hit by injuries.

