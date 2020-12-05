Authorities: Man fatally shoots estranged wife, himself

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man fatally shot his estranged wife during a domestic dispute at an Akron home before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Police responding to numerous reports of shots fired found the couple outside the residence around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 53-year-old wife died a short time later at a hospital.

The couple apparently were alone at the residence when the shooting occurred. No other injuries were reported in the incident, and authorities have not said what the couple was arguing about.

The couple’s names have not been disclosed.

