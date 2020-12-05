12-4 Fink’s Full Court Press

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- For the first time in a while, there was a full slate of Muskingum Valley League basketball games happening on a Friday night.

The two reigning champs, Tri-Valley and Sheridan, tipped off its season on the road.

Sheridan made a trip to Coshocton County to take on, MVL newcomer, Coshocton.

The experienced Generals were too much for Coshocton, Sheridan wins 60-38.

Landen Russell led Sheridan with 14 points. Logan Ranft and Shay Taylor each had nine points and Nate Johnson was right behind with eight points.

Morgan was hosting Tri-Valley and it’s the Raiders that come out victorious, 52-44.

Morgan moves to 2-0 on the young season. Carver Myers had a game-high 24 points for Morgan, and his teammate Carter Mayle had 16 points.

Luke Lyall led Tri-Valley with 14 points.

West Muskingum and Maysville went at it on top of the hill. Thanks to a solid third quarter where the Tornadoes shot 90 percent from the field, West M beats Maysville 73-60.

Andre Crockwell led West M with 18 points and Kyle Reilly had 14 points.

Maysville’s Hayden Jarrett had a game-high 24 points in the losing effort.

River View paid a visit to New Lexington and it’s New Lex that comes away with a narrow 43-41 victory.

The Panthers held an 11-point lead at halftime but River View crawled back and took a 41-40 with 72 seconds left. New Lex was able to score late and take the victory.

Logyn Ratliff led New Lex (2-0) with 17 points. Owen Emig led River View (0-1) with 14 points.

The Newark Catholic boys (2-0) beat Utica, 54-38, while the girls won its first game of the season, 66-37 over Lakewood.