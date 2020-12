Weekend’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday, Dec. 5 Top 25 Football

No. 1 Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State, noon

No. 4 Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn, noon

No. 6 Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 BYU at No. 14 Coastal Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

No. 9 Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Indiana at No. 18 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Iowa State vs. West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Oklahoma vs. Baylor, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Marshall vs. Rice, noon

No. 19 Oklahoma State at TCU, noon

No. 21 Oregon at California, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Tulsa at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 Washington vs. Stanford, 4 p.m.

No. 24 Iowa at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Top 25 Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind., 1 p.m.

No. 7 Kansas vs. North Dakota State, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Houston vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio State vs. Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 2 Stanford vs. UNLV, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Mississippi State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

GOLF

PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic

LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic

EPGA: Golf in Dubai Championship

EPGA: Golf in South African Championship

Sunday, Dec. 6 NFL

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Top 25 Football

No. 17 Southern Cal vs. Washington State, 4:30 p.m.

Top 25 Basketball

No. 8 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan, 6 p.m.

No. 11 West Virginia at Georgetown, 4:30 p.m.

No. 12 Villanova at No. 17 Texas, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Texas Tech vs. Grambling, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Kentucky at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 23 Iowa State, Noon

No. 2 Stanford vs. Washington, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Baylor at No. 16 Arkansas, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. UT-Martin, noon

No. 7 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 3 p.m.

No. 8 NC State vs Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA at Arizona State, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon vs. Utah, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Indiana, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 25 Texas, 8:30 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon State vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Gonzaga at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Ohio State vs. Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m.

No. 20 DePaul vs. Xavier, 4 p.m.

MLS

New England at Columbus, 3 p.m.

GOLF

PGA: Mayakoba Golf Classic

LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic

EPGA: Golf in South African Championship