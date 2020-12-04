Ukrainian tennis player banned in match-fixing case

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy has been given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday.

The TIU said Poplavskyy took part in match-fixing and “courtsiding” activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019.

Courtsiding involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes and is prohibited.

Poplavskyy, who had a highest ATP ranking of 440, also facilitated courtsiding and failed “to report multiple approaches asking him to contrive matches,” the TIU said.

Poplavskyy, who was also fined $10,000, “accepted all charges” against him.

Also Friday, unranked British player George Kennedy was given a seven-month ban — with three months suspended — and fined after he admitted to two gambling-related charges.

Kennedy breached the rules “by placing bets on tennis matches from accounts in his own name and also on behalf of another individual,” the TIU said.

He was fined $10,000, with $9,000 suspended for the period of the ban.

Associated Press

