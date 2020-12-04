Timber Run Gardens has all types of trees and Christmas decorations

ZANESVILLE – Artificial trees can be found inside of the building, but, on the outside, real and fully cut Christmas trees as well as live and growing ones are ready to be taken home.



“The biggest thing is the type of tree. We only sell Fraser Fir. They’re the nice and soft needles. They have good needle retention and they’re always shapely and a nice, straight, trunk so those are the main thing you’re looking for when you buy a cut tree,” Owner Steve Carter said.

Watering the tree is the most critical step for proper maintenance.

“That’s pretty much it. You don’t want it in front of a register where its blowing hot air on it all of the time. The cooler, of course, the better, and they’ll stay nice for three, four, or five weeks,” Carter said.

Timber Run is also chock full on poinsettias to be purchased.