New Data Shows High Prevalence of Aggressive Driving

ZANESVILLE, OHIO – AAA is urging drivers to keep their cool while driving during this holiday season.

New data shows that nearly 80% of drivers expressed anger, aggression, or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the past year. One way to avoid this is to simply remember the rules of the road.

“AAA recommends that drivers follow the posted speed limits. Keep in mind that you’re really not going to save a whole lot of time by speeding on the highway and it just puts you and others at risk. You also want to make sure that you’re giving adequate following distance, using your turn signals, using your high beams appropriately and not blinding other drivers, and then also being conscientious in parking lots,” AAA Public Affairs Senior Manager Kimberly Schwind said.

A recent study confirms the perception that men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously, and make rude gestures or honk at other drivers more than women. The survey also finds that women too admit to some dangerous driving habits.

“But women aren’t far behind and women are also big culprits when it comes to running red lights. The study also found that younger drivers overall are more more likely to drive aggressive than older drivers. So it’s just something to keep in mind as we get into this holiday season and anxieties are high.”

If you find yourself in an aggressive driving scenario it is recommended that you don’t offend other drivers by forcing them to brake or change direction, be tolerant and forgiving, and do not respond with gestures and to avoid eye contact. If you find yourself in a particularly dangerous situation contact 911 for assistance.

