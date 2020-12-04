Jones, Gurley questionable for Falcons vs Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley are questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones (hamstring) and Gurley (knee) both missed last week’s 43-6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (illness) are also listed as questionable. The only Atlanta player who definitely won’t play against the Saints is offensive guard James Carpenter, who was carted off the field last weekend with a groin injury.

Kicker Youngwae Koo (right quad) was able to practice fully the last two days and will be able to go Sunday.

