Friday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Friday, Dec. 4 Top 25 Football

No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State, 8:30 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 4 Wisconsin at Marquette, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Duke vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Creighton vs. Kennesaw State, 5 p.m.

No. 15 Virginia vs. Kent State, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Texas Tech vs. Troy, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Oregon vs. Seton Hall, at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb. 9 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 20 DePaul at Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 9 UCLA, 9 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.