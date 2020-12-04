BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 28

Alliance 45, Beloit W. Branch 41

Antwerp 70, Ft. Jennings 32

Arlington 57, Cory-Rawson 39

Ashland 84, Mt. Vernon 71

Ashland Crestview 71, Plymouth 63

Athens 42, Gallipolis Gallia 40

Barberton 77, Richfield Revere 68

Beavercreek 54, Springboro 50

Beverly Ft. Frye 68, Belpre 51

Bishop Fenwick 41, Day. Carroll 32

Blanchester 65, Georgetown 64

Botkins 67, Anna 43

Brunswick 73, Parma Normandy 64

Caldwell 64, Reedsville Eastern 27

Caledonia River Valley 80, Galion 35

Camden Preble Shawnee 72, Day. Northridge 69

Can. McKinley 58, Uniontown Lake 51

Carlisle 61, New Lebanon Dixie 49

Casstown Miami E. 77, Union City Mississinawa Valley 45

Castalia Margaretta 50, Huron 45

Centerburg 53, Galion Northmor 38

Cin. Princeton 52, Cin. Oak Hills 45

Cin. Taft 72, Cin. Aiken 48

Cin. Turpin 56, Lebanon 45

Cin. Woodward 78, Cin. Hughes 60

Coldwater 60, Kenton 27

Columbiana Crestview 56, Wellsville 52

Continental 48, Hicksville 33

Convoy Crestview 51, Lima Cent. Cath. 46

Cornerstone Christian 63, Elyria Open Door 53

Creston Norwayne 70, Orrville 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Burton Berkshire 37

Day. Christian 37, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 28

Defiance Ayersville 46, Hamler Patrick Henry 31

Delaware Christian 48, Liberty Christian Academy 36

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41

Dola Hardin Northern 55, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50

Fairborn 42, Greenville 37

Fairview 75, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 69

Findlay 53, Bowling Green 35

Franklin 56, Day. Oakwood 39

Fredericktown 72, Cardington-Lincoln 52

Ft. Loramie 36, Jackson Center 31

Ft. Recovery 65, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 45

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 59, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30

Greenwich S. Cent. 50, New London 43

Hamilton Badin 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 54

Hamilton New Miami 55, Fayetteville-Perry 48

Harrod Allen E. 58, New Knoxville 55

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Bryan 34

Heartland Christian 83, Hanoverton United 56

Holgate 36, Miller City 33

Hudson 48, Austintown Fitch 33

Hunting Valley University 72, Parma Padua 47

Independence 68, Mayfield 59

Jackson 40, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28

Jamestown Greeneview 70, Mechanicsburg 51

Kalida 52, Delphos St. John’s 37

Lancaster 59, Granville 54, OT

Leipsic 60, Van Buren 47

Lewistown Indian Lake 66, Spring. NW 63

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Hamilton 33

Lima Bath 69, Ada 37

Lima Perry 75, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

Lodi Cloverleaf 59, Ravenna 45

Loudonville 74, Day. Temple Christian 46

Loveland 34, Cin. West Clermont 25

Lucasville Valley 57, S. Webster 37

Macedonia Nordonia 62, Wadsworth 49

Malvern 62, Sugarcreek Garaway 47

Mason 79, W. Chester Lakota W. 61

Massillon Perry 78, Can. Glenoak 72

McComb 59, N. Baltimore 42

McConnelsville Morgan 52, Dresden Tri-Valley 44

Medina 72, Green 53

Metamora Evergreen 39, Swanton 36

Milford 60, Kings Mills Kings 53

Minford 75, Beaver Eastern 52

Minster 51, Versailles 39

Mowrystown Whiteoak 65, Manchester 61

Mt. Gilead 63, Danville 50

N. Royalton 62, Stow-Munroe Falls 57

Nelsonville-York 65, Racine Southern 60

New Boston Glenwood 62, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 54

New Bremen 38, Celina 27

New Carlisle Tecumseh 58, Bellefontaine 55

New Lexington 36, Warsaw River View 33

New Middletown Spring. 81, Lowellville 65

Newton Local 56, Covington 43

Norwalk St. Paul 61, Monroeville 53

Old Fort 68, New Riegel 37

Orwell Grand Valley 62, Middlefield Cardinal 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Liberty Center 43

Ottoville 55, Columbus Grove 44

Parma 82, Parma Hts. Holy Name 77, 2OT

Paulding 63, Defiance 56, OT

Peninsula Woodridge 62, Mogadore Field 35

Perry 74, Jefferson Area 52

Perrysburg 65, Napoleon 39

Piqua 49, Sidney 41

Poland Seminary 61, Canfield 56

Rittman 72, Jeromesville Hillsdale 55

Russia 66, Houston 34

Salem 56, Minerva 40

Sandusky St. Mary 59, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36

Sarahsville Shenandoah 53, Carrollton 48

Seaman N. Adams 83, W. Union 44

Sidney Lehman 42, Marion Elgin 25

Spencerville 48, Elida 33

Spring. Shawnee 74, Spring. Kenton Ridge 72, OT

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 61, Cin. McNicholas 50

St. Clairsville 68, Barnesville 61

St. Henry 46, St. Marys Memorial 45, OT

Steubenville 86, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55

Sylvania Northview 69, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62

Sylvania Southview 56, Maumee 44

Thornville Sheridan 60, Coshocton 38

Tiffin Calvert 93, Lakeside Danbury 64

Tipp City Tippecanoe 88, Xenia 62

Troy 64, W. Carrollton 52

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 54, Uhrichsville Claymont 51

Urbana 74, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 69

W. Liberty-Salem 58, Spring. NE 45

Wapakoneta 45, Maria Stein Marion Local 38

Waverly 75, Portsmouth W. 44

Waynesville 65, Milton-Union 40

Wellston 47, Chillicothe Huntington 44

Willard 53, Port Clinton 34

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Latham Western 49

Wilmington 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 60

Zanesville W. Muskingum 73, Zanesville Maysville 60

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Strasburg-Franklin 45

OVAC Classic=

Shadyside 45, Lore City Buckeye Trail 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Buchtel vs. Medina, ppd. to Dec 4th.

Akr. Coventry vs. Norton, ppd. to Dec 28th.

Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Doylestown Chippewa, ccd.

Arcadia vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton, ppd.

Avon vs. Avon Lake, ppd.

Bellevue vs. Sandusky Perkins, ppd.

Bethel-Tate vs. Williamsburg, ppd.

Bishop Ready vs. Bishop Hartley, ccd.

Bishop Watterson vs. Cols. DeSales, ccd.

Bloomdale Elmwood vs. Pemberville Eastwood, ppd.

Brookville vs. Germantown Valley View, ccd.

Brunswick vs. Solon, ccd.

Centerville vs. Springfield, ccd.

Chillicothe vs. Hillsboro, ppd.

Cin. Anderson vs. Morrow Little Miami, ccd.

Cin. Colerain vs. Fairfield, ccd.

Cin. Finneytown vs. Cin. Madeira, ccd.

Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., ccd.

Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. West, ccd.

Columbia Station Columbia vs. Oberlin, ccd.

Corning Miller vs. Glouster Trimble, ccd.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Canfield, ccd.

Crooksville vs. New Concord John Glenn, ccd.

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA vs. Canal Fulton Northwest, ppd.

Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. Kettering Alter, ccd.

Day. Stivers vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.

Day. Thurgood Marshall vs. Day. Belmont, ccd.

Defiance vs. Delta, ppd.

Dublin Jerome vs. Thomas Worthington, ccd.

Elliott Co., Ky. vs. Ironton, ccd.

Garfield Hts. vs. Cle. Hts., ccd.

Hilliard Darby vs. Marysville, ccd.

Hubbard vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.

Kettering Fairmont vs. Clayton Northmont, ccd.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Hilliard Davidson, ccd.

Lima Sr. vs. Tol. Whitmer, ppd.

Logan vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ccd.

Louisville Aquinas vs. Youngs. Mooney, ccd.

Mansfield Madison vs. Wooster, ppd.

Marietta vs. New Philadelphia, ppd.

Medina Buckeye vs. Bay Village Bay, ppd.

Medina Highland vs. Kent Roosevelt, ccd.

Middletown vs. Cin. Sycamore, ppd.

Mineral Ridge vs. Atwater Waterloo, ccd.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd.

N. Can. Hoover vs. Jackson, ppd.

Navarre Fairless vs. Akr. Manchester, ppd.

Oberlin Firelands vs. LaGrange Keystone, ccd.

Plain City Jonathan Alder vs. London, ppd.

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.

Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. New Boston Glenwood, ppd.

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington vs. Sardinia Eastern Brown, ppd.

Rocky River vs. Fairview, ccd.

Salineville Southern vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.

Sandusky vs. Vermilion, ppd.

Sebring McKinley vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.

Strongsville vs. Elyria, ppd.

Tipp City Bethel vs. Williamsburg, ppd.

Warren Howland vs. Leavittsburg LaBrae, ccd.

West Salem Northwestern vs. Dalton, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/