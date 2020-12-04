‘Fairly young’ Tri-Valley ready for opening night

DRESDEN, Ohio- For Tri-Valley’s Todd McLoughlin has spent over 20 years coaching basketball. With a new season on the horizon, it has a making to be the wildest season, he’s every been apart of.

“The one thing we have to do, when we step on the floor is control what we can control,” McLoughlin said. “That’s kind of the approach we’re taking, one day at a time, and hopefully things continue to be in a positive movement for everyone.”

Senior forward Jakob Frueh said, “He’s (McLoughlin) just been getting us in here as often as we can. Even though all the Covid stuff going around, just getting in as much as we can.”

On top of Covid-19 making this season unlike anything we’ve seen, the new lay out of the Muskingum Valley League and quality of teams in the league also presents challenges.

“To be honest I think our league this year is probably going to have more parody then it has in a long long time,” McLoughlin said.

“Sheridan has everyone returning. Meadowbrook, who thumped our butt in the district finals last year, they’re in,” McLoughlin added. “Morgan who we face Friday night (12/4), you know there’s going to be a lot of good teams this year.”

Tri-valley will certainly be one of those good teams in the MVL. Despite losing three starting seniors from last years team at went 19-4 and won an MVL title, the Scotties bring back decent experience.

There’s starters from a year ago, juniors Luke Lyall and Ty Smith. As well as junior Jalen Goins-Chandler and the Frueh bros. Aaron, who’s a sophomore and Jakob, who ones of three seniors on the team.

Mcloughlin said, “We’re going to be fairly young It’s always nice to have seniors. We have seniors who have been through the battles. We’ve got some juniors who have been through some of those battles, that have played at the guard position. We’re going to rely on them a lot this year.”

Frueh said, “We’re pretty fast. Our defense is good and we like to play at a fast pace. We try to get better each day, improve on things that were killing us earlier.