Command Center reports three more COVID-19 deaths in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Friday that three more residents have passed away from COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths to 22.

Officials said the deaths include an 87-year-old who died with COVID-19, a 94-year-old who died with COVID-19, and an 82-year-old who died from COVID pneumonia.

The Command Center also reported that 154 more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Muskingum County COVID-19 Dashboard was taken down/removed due to technical issues on Friday, November 20th . The dashboard will be regularly posted again beginning on December 8th.

