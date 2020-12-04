Animal Shelter Society shares its Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE – This week’s animal is a 3-year-old Shepherd and Huskie Mix named Greg. Greg is very friendly with other dogs and would be a great fit for an active pet owner.

“He is very well-behaved. He walks pretty well on a leash and he follows commands so he would probably do well with an individual or a family who would enjoy taking him on walks, making sure he gets plenty of exercise, even kids try to play with and chase around would be a lot of fun for him,” Animal Shelter Society Board of Directors Stephanie Hill said.

The Society is also having a donations drop off called a Santa Paws supply drive.

“We are having an event tomorrow from 10 to 1 here at the Animal Shelter called our Santa Paws supply drive. Again, because of COVID, we don’t have our traditional Angel Tree so we’re inviting folks to drive through our parking lot and drop off donations to us. It’ll be safe, you can stay in your vehicle, and Santa Claus will also be here to say hello to everyone who comes through. It’s going to be a great chance to see him as well,” Hill said.

The Animal Shelter Society’s adoptions are still being done virtually and anyone interested is asked to call to set up a meet and greet with their potentially new animal.