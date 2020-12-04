Updated on Friday, 4 December 2020 at 5:30 AM EST:

TODAY: Few Showers (S/E). Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. High 43°

TONIGHT: Stray Rain/Snow Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Low 30°

SATURDAY: Stray Rain/Snow Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Colder. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy end to the work week across SE Ohio, along with a few shower chances this afternoon. Rain chances will mainly lie south and east of Zanesville. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40s this afternoon, which is around were we should be the for the start of December.

A stray rain/snow shower chance will linger into the overnight, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will bottom out around 30.

A stray rain/snow shower chance will be with us once again on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies once again. Temperatures will be a touch colder, with highs in the upper 30s. We will stay mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s once again.

We will see a few snow flakes on Monday, otherwise we will be dry as we head into the new work week. Temperatures, to start off the new work week will be on the chilly side, but temperatures look to moderate by the middle of next week. Highs will go from the mid to upper 30s on Monday, to the low to mid 40s on Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

