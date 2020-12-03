Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 44

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 66, Sycamore Mohawk 52

Bloom-Carroll 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

Bridgeport 69, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59

Camden Preble Shawnee 46, Waynesville 34

Carey 64, Willard 61

Circleville Logan Elm 57, Ashville Teays Valley 47

Cols. Patriot Prep 63, Granville Christian 45

Elmore Woodmore 64, Gibsonburg 58

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57, Zanesville Maysville 43

Newark Cath. 47, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 33

Pioneer N. Central 61, W. Unity Hilltop 32

Proctorville Fairland 71, Piketon 44

Sylvania Northview 69, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62

Sylvania Southview 56, Maumee 44

Tol. St. Francis 56, Tol. Cent. Cath. 44

Worthington Christian 58, Chillicothe Unioto 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Newark Licking Valley vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.

Sugar Grove Berne Union vs. Worthington Christian, ccd.

Tol. Ottawa Hills vs. Pettisville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/