Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 44

Bellville Clear Fork 48, Fredericktown 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 59, New Matamoras Frontier 15

Caldwell 68, Barnesville 49

Camden Preble Shawnee 46, Waynesville 34

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Sparta Highland 29

Chillicothe Unioto 48, Chillicothe Huntington 46

Cin. Purcell Marian 60, Seton 44

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 67, Gallipolis Gallia 32

Coldwater 44, Delphos St. John’s 32

Columbus Grove 54, Ada 15

Cory-Rawson 32, Van Buren 30

Covington 51, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 26

Creston Norwayne 49, Dalton 32

Defiance Tinora 47, Continental 36

Delphos Jefferson 54, Bluffton 33

Doylestown Chippewa 70, Smithville 32

Eaton 39, Brookville 22

Fayetteville-Perry 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 21

Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Vanlue 21

Frankfort Adena 57, Williamsport Westfall 31

Ft. Loramie 92, Sidney Fairlawn 23

Ft. Recovery 44, New Bremen 40

Genoa Christian 53, Groveport Madison Christian 34

Glouster Trimble 68, Crown City S. Gallia 40

Goshen 63, Batavia 53

Granville 63, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32

Green 66, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

Hannibal River 56, Bellaire 47

Holgate 37, Hamler Patrick Henry 31

Lakeside Danbury 53, Gibsonburg 26

Latham Western 40, Ironton St. Joseph 35

Liberty Center 45, Antwerp 27

Lima Bath 50, Lima Shawnee 32

Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Harrod Allen E. 40

Lima Perry 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 50

Lima Sr. 54, Findlay 46

Martins Ferry 75, St. Clairsville 58

McDermott Scioto NW 34, Lucasville Valley 26

Milford 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 33

Millbury Lake 74, Elmore Woodmore 50

Miller City 50, Defiance Ayersville 34

Millersburg W. Holmes 61, Mt. Vernon 34

Milton-Union 37, Carlisle 36

Minster 63, Versailles 27

Monroe 50, Franklin 34

Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Wilmington 51, OT

N. Baltimore 49, Arlington 43

New Boston Glenwood 65, Portsmouth Clay 47

New Knoxville 51, Maria Stein Marion Local 44

New London 45, Greenwich S. Cent. 44

New Madison Tri-Village 67, Bradford 47

New Philadelphia 45, Louisville 43

Norwalk St. Paul 60, Monroeville 40

Notre Dame Academy 92, Oregon Clay 19

Orwell Grand Valley 58, Heartland Christian 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Wapakoneta 37

Paulding 56, Van Wert Lincolnview 27

Pioneer N. Central 61, W. Unity Hilltop 32

Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 31

Rayland Buckeye 51, Richmond Edison 47

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55, Seaman N. Adams 53

Rockford Parkway 31, St. Henry 29

Sandusky St. Mary 54, Port Clinton 39

Sherwood Fairview 67, Hicksville 30

Sidney Lehman 51, Marion Elgin 27

Southeastern 43, Piketon 39

Spencerville 64, Convoy Crestview 39

Stewart Federal Hocking 72, Reedsville Eastern 63

Struthers 65, Jefferson Area 36

Swanton 48, Metamora Evergreen 34

Tipp City Bethel 61, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26

Tol. St. Francis 56, Tol. Cent. Cath. 44

Tol. St. Ursula 58, Tol. Whitmer 52

Upper Sandusky 64, Galion 47

Van Wert 50, Celina 29

W. Liberty-Salem 68, N. Lewisburg Triad 27

Wheelersburg 50, Portsmouth W. 46

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 73, Bowling Green 34

Williamsburg 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 26

Yellow Springs 61, East Dayton Christian School 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton, ppd.

Ashland vs. Lexington, ppd.

Atwater Waterloo vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.

Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. Canfield, ccd.

Chesapeake vs. Portsmouth, ppd.

Cin. Gamble Montessori vs. Lockland, ccd.

Columbiana vs. Youngs. Valley Christian, ccd.

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA vs. Akr. Buchtel, ppd.

DeGraff Riverside vs. Mt. Victory Ridgemont, ppd.

Defiance vs. St. Marys Memorial, ccd.

Galion vs. Shelby, ccd.

Holland Springfield vs. Napoleon, ppd.

Kenton vs. Elida, ppd.

Mansfield Sr. vs. Wooster, ppd.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Dola Hardin Northern, ppd.

Minford vs. S. Webster, ppd.

New Middletown Spring. vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.

Pemberville Eastwood vs. Fostoria, ccd.

Salineville Southern vs. E. Palestine, ccd.

Vanlue vs. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, ppd.

Zanesville vs. New Philadelphia, ccd.

___

