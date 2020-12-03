Newark police seek information in criminal damaging case

Local News
Carolyn Fleegle43

NEWARK, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a criminal damaging incident at a home in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, on Sunday, Oct. 25 around 1:00am, suspects drove a four-wheeler through a yard on the 1300 block of Sherwood Downs Road West.

The suspects, described as two juveniles, also dumped oil and turpentine on the lawn.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Avatar
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

Command Center reports 19th COVID-19 death in Muskingum County

Carolyn Fleegle

Free and Virtual Criminal Record Sealing and Expungement Clinic

Megan Landis

Southeast Area Transit held annual meeting with Muskingum County Commissioners

Chip Reid