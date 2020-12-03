Newark police seek information in criminal damaging case

NEWARK, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a criminal damaging incident at a home in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, on Sunday, Oct. 25 around 1:00am, suspects drove a four-wheeler through a yard on the 1300 block of Sherwood Downs Road West.

The suspects, described as two juveniles, also dumped oil and turpentine on the lawn.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.