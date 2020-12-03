New England makes first trip to Los Angeles in 28 years

NEW ENGLAND (5-6) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chargers by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Patriots 5-6; Chargers 5-6

SERIES RECORD – Patriots lead 25-15-2

LAST MEETING – Patriots beat Chargers 41-28, Jan. 13, 2019, at New England in divisional playoff

LAST WEEK – Patriots beat Cardinals 20-17; Chargers lost to Bills 27-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Patriots No. 18, Chargers No. 26

PATRIOTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20T), RUSH (5), PASS (29).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (21), PASS (14).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (11T), PASS (2).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (18), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — New England has won the last five meetings with the Chargers, including the playoffs. … Bill Belichick is 7-5 in his career against the Chargers in the regular season, including a 6-3 as Patriots coach. … New England is making its first trip to Los Angeles since 1992. … Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is 0-2 against the Patriots. … The Patriots are 53-3 since the 2000 regular season when a player rushes for at least 100 yards. … New England has committed an NFL-low 42 penalties this season. … The Patriots have been outscored 56-21 in the first quarter this season. They have only two offensive touchdowns in the opening period in 2020. … QB Cam Newton is coming off a career-low 23.6 passer rating in last week’s win over Arizona, completing 9 of 18 passes for 84 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. … The Patriots have 17 rushing touchdowns through 11 games, third in the NFL behind New Orleans (19) and Arizona (18). … RB Damien Harris has a team-high three 100-yard rushing games this season. He leads New England with 561 rushing yards and has a 5.1 yards per carry average in 2020. Only four players in team history have finished with at least a 5.0 average in a single season. The last was LaGarrette Blount (5.05) in 2013. … RB James White scored his first two TDs of the season last week. … With his 50-yard, game-winning kick as time expired last week against Arizona, K Nick Folk became the first kicker in NFL history to convert multiple game-winning field goals of 50-plus yards as time expired in a single season. … New England’s defense has 12 interceptions in 2020, tied for fourth in the NFL. Cornerback J.C. Jackson ranks second in the NFL with six interceptions; he has an INT in two of his last three road games. … S Adrian Phillips had five tackles and an INT last week. … DE Adam Butler had five tackles and his first sack of the season last week. … Los Angeles begins a stretch of three of its next four games at home. …. Justin Herbert has thrown for 3,015 yards and is only the second QB in NFL history to throw for over 3,000 yards in his first 10 starts. Herbert has 10 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 103.5 passer rating in five home starts. …. RB Austin Ekeler returned last week after missing six games due to a hamstring injury and had 129 scrimmage yards. He has 125 yards or more in three of the five games he has played this season. …. WR Keenan Allen leads the NFL with 85 receptions and has a TD catch in five straight games. … Hunter Henry has 48 receptions, which is third among tight ends. …. DE Joey Bosa had a career-high three sacks last week and is 2 1/2 away from reaching 50 for his career. His 0.79 sacks per game are third best since 2016. … S Rayshawn Jenkins had a career-high 11 tackles last week and has five or more in seven straight games. … K Michael Badgley has three missed extra points, tied for third in the league. His 77.3% accuracy rate on field goals is seventh worst among league-qualified kickers. … Fantasy tip: Herbert has six 300-yard games, tied with Andrew Luck for the most in a rookie season. It is also two from tying Philip Rivers and Dan Fouts for the team record for most 300-yard games in a season.

