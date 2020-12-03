Joe Ross, Nationals agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Ross and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $1.5 million contract Tuesday, one day before the deadline for teams to offer deals to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

The 27-year-old right-hander, who had been eligible for salary arbitration, opted to sit out last season amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA in nine starts and 18 relief appearances in 2019, helping the Nationals win the World Series.

Ross struck out 57 and walked 33 in 64 innings in 2019. He was set to earn a $1.5 million salary in 2020 before opting out.

Ross is 21-19 with a 4.29 ERA in 57 starts and 21 relief appearances over five big league seasons, all with the Nationals. He took the loss in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series against Houston.

