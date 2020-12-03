Broncos get to bring QBs to KC to face Mahomes and Chiefs

DENVER (4-7) at KANSAS CITY (10-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 14

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Broncos 6-5; Chiefs 6-5

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 66-55

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Broncos 43-16 on Oct. 25

LAST WEEK — Broncos lost to Saints 31-3; Chiefs beat Buccaneers 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 21, Chiefs No. 2

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (14), PASS (26)

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (27), PASS (7)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (18), PASS (1)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (T23), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Kansas City wins the AFC West with a victory and a Raiders loss at the Jets. … The Broncos have lost three of their last four games. … Denver has lost five straight games played on Sunday night. That includes two games against the Chiefs in 2016. … Broncos TE Noah Fant needs 3 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for his career. … Denver is expected to have its full complement of quarterbacks after COVID-19 testing and contact tracing forced the Broncos to use WR Kendall Hinton under center last week against New Orleans. Hinton was 1 of 9 for 13 yards with two interceptions. … The Broncos gained 112 yards total offense and managed six first downs against the Saints. … Broncos K Brandon McManus hit a 58-yard field goal against New Orleans to avoid their first home shutout. … The Chiefs are trying to improve to 11-1 for the second time in franchise history (2003). … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for at least 300 yards seven times this season. He has 22 straight games with at least one TD passing. … The Chiefs are playing their only home game in a five-week span. … Kansas City has won 30 of its last 33 games against the AFC West. … The Chiefs have scored at least 23 points in a league-record 25 straight games. … WR Tyreek Hill set a Chiefs record with six receptions of at least 20 yards at Tampa Bay. He has 82 for his career, the fourth most in franchise history. Hill has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in three straight games and caught TD passes in five straight. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has caught a pass in 106 consecutive games. Kelce needs 22 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the fifth straight season and one TD catch to pass Dwayne Bowe (44) for fifth in Chiefs history. … RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire needs 70 yards from scrimmage to pass Bowe (995) for third most by a rookie in Chiefs history. … Fantasy tip: The Broncos will have a real quarterback under center this week, but the Chiefs’ defense is still a surprisingly good fantasy bet. KC picked off Tom Brady twice and held Tampa Bay’s explosive playmakers in check most of the way in last week’s 27-24 victory.

___

