Updated on Thursday, 3 December 2020 at 5:30 AM EST:

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Not as Cold. High 43°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cold. Low 33°

FRIDAY: Few Showers. Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 45°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will be on the increase across the region today, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch below average this afternoon, as highs climb into the lower 40s this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, with temperatures not as cold. Lows will bottom out near freezing.

We will end the work week, with cloudy skies, and average temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid 40s on Friday. A few rain showers will be possible on Friday, primarily south and east of Zanesville, during the afternoon into the evening.

We will see a spotty shower chance to start off the weekend, along with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off around 40 on Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for highs once again on Sunday into the early half of the new work week.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the new work week, but breaks of sunshine will be possible, especially on Monday. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 40s by Wednesday of next week.

Have a Great Thursday!

