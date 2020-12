Thursday’s Time Schedule

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa vs. Western Illinois, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Kansas vs. Washburn, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Virginia Tech vs. VMI, 8 p.m.

No. 25 Arizona State at California, 10 p.m.

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 NC State, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky at Kansas State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Indiana vs. Samford, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland vs. Towson, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Arkansas vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Oregeon State vs. San Francisco, 5 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.