MEOAG Inc. and Columbia Gas Offer Heating Help

Local News
Megan Landis65

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum Community Action Agency wants to remind residents that they are offering financial assistance to families struggling to pay their gas bill.

The Winter Crisis Program runs until March 31st and may provide income-eligible customers a one time energy assistance grant.

“It is to help Muskingum County with disconnects, anybody that has bulk fuel that is 25% or less, anybody that would need wood, we do help with Guernsey Muskingum Electric, Southcentral Power. Anybody that has a disconnect can call and make an appointment,” HEAP Coordinator Jamie Waller said.

Customers can also begin utilizing the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s Winter Reconnect Order which runs until April 21st. This allows for anyone facing shut off or has been shut off to reconnect for $175 no matter how much is past due. There are no specific income requirements for this order.

“So if they pay the $175 then Columbia gas would turn them on, so even if they owed a total bill of $500, if they get the $175 then it would definitely get their gas turned back on for them and set them up on a payment plan. But right now with the winter crisis program going on we can actually pledge the $175 and help them get their services turned back on.”

To apply for either program or for more information you can call the Muskingum Community Action Agency at (740) 302-8404 to set up an appointment.

