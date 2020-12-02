Command Center reports two more deaths from COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE,Ohio- The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday two more deaths from COVID-19.

Officials said an 81-year-old and an 82-

year-old passed away from COVID pneumonia.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Muskingum County to 18.



The Command Center also reported Wednesday that 167 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.



The Muskingum County COVID-19 Dashboard was taken down/removed due to technical issues on Friday, November 20th. The dashboard will be regularly posted when the technical issues are resolved.