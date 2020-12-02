Aitken to drive for Williams Racing at Sakhir Grand Prix

Sports
Associated Press40

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One’s Williams Racing says Jack Aitken will race in this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix with Nicholas Latifi.

The 25-year-old Aitken takes the place of the team’s regular driver George Russell. The team has released Russell to drive for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team in Bahrain with Lewis Hamilton unable to race due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.

But Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and was then informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive, his Mercedes team said Tuesday. This led to a subsequent test returning a positive result, and Hamilton says he has gone into self-isolation for 10 days.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Jack Aitken to drive for F1 team Williams at Sakhir GP

Associated Press

Mick Schumacher confirmed for F1 seat with Haas in 2021

Associated Press

College hoops back at MSG with Villanova-Virginia on Dec. 19

Associated Press