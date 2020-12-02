Updated on Tuesday, 1 December 2020 at 5:40 PM EST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to mostly clear skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 40°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 20°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 43°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible throughout the evening and overnight, especially during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 31°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible throughout the day. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 43°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 42°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, L3A is moving into Upstate New York, with a minimum central pressure of 994 mb. The system is occluding, which is causing L3A to back up a bit over Lake Ontario. This has translated to on-going snow shower activity across northeastern Ohio, with some snow showers making it down to our region at times. Otherwise; cloudy skies have been present for much of day, which has helped to keep our high temperature down into the lower-30s.

As we head through the evening hours, scattered snow showers will be likely across the region. Additional snow shower activity may be enough to bring some very light snow accumulations into some areas, so in the forecast text I mentioned the possibility of new snow accumulations “less than an inch.” Otherwise; cloudy skies will likely hang on through the evening hours, and then begin to break apart a little bit during the overnight hours. The snow shower activity in our region will also likely begin to taper away during the overnight hours. The winds will likely calm down a little bit as well, but may still be measurable from the west at around 5-15 mph during the overnight hours. Overall low temperatures tonight in our region will likely drop down to around 20° – 24° so long as the clouds break, if they do not, then overnight lows may be around 24° – 28°.

The clouds will likely continue to move out of the region as we head through the morning hours, likely resulting in mostly clear skies during the late afternoon hours. With the winds from the west, and the possibility of partly cloudy skies during the peak heating time frame, I went ahead and bumped up the high temperatures for our region to 38° – 42°. Given the amount of snow that we have across the region, it is possible that if the cloud cover remains somewhat in place, it may not be able to clear away the snow, thus helping to keep our afternoon high temperatures down a few degrees.

Mostly clear skies will likely continue into the evening hours, which will certainly help the temperatures to drop quickly during the evening hours. Some clouds may move back into the region during the overnight hours, however I am not expecting mostly cloudy skies in our region during the overnight hours on Wednesday Night. Thus, overnight lows may be able to reach 18° – 22° across the area.

Meanwhile, an upper level low will move into the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandle on Wednesday and Wednesday Night, likely stalling out a bit. This will allow for an area of low pressure – L1 – to be present along the Red River Valley. Eventually, this area of low pressure will drift eastwards into the Deep South by Thursday Night as the upper level low associated with it also moves eastwards. By Friday Morning, I am expecting that a new area of low pressure – L1A – will develop near Mobile, AL and move into the Florida Panhandle. L1A will then likely begin to intensify further and may move up the East Coast. In the meantime, a surface trough of low pressure may extend northwards from L1 and L1A, reaching into eastern Kentucky/Tennessee. Another area of low pressure – L2 – will likely be moving through the northern Great Lakes Region at this time. This may cause a little bit of interaction that could result in the possibility of stray rain shower and/or snow shower in our region beginning on Thursday Afternoon.

As we head through the weekend, L1A may make a journey into Virginia and then towards Washington, DC, thus allowing for some precipitation to develop on the western edge of the Appalachian Mountains. Snow is possible across West Virginia and southern Ohio. However, given the uncertainty with the track at this time, and the fact that afternoon temperatures in our region on Saturday may be sitting around 38° – 42°, it is possible that some of this may end up being rain showers in our region. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will be likely throughout the weekend as the system moves off to our northeast.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

