Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 63, Mansfield Temple Christian 37
Baltimore Liberty Union 67, Circleville 37
Belpre 62, Pomeroy Meigs 61
Bidwell River Valley 71, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 65
Bowling Green 40, Liberty Center 25
Byesville Meadowbrook 83, Philo 49
Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Carrollton 44
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 92, Grove City Christian 35
Cin. Anderson 66, Oxford Talawanda 54
Cin. Hughes 66, Cin. Aiken 57
Cin. Moeller 50, Cin. Princeton 41
Cin. Taft 56, Hamilton Badin 40
Cin. Western Hills 75, Cin. Gamble Montessori 58
Coshocton 56, Danville 42
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37, Caledonia River Valley 36
Findlay 81, Tol. Whitmer 51
Franklin 82, Kings Mills Kings 58
Fredericktown 79, Hebron Lakewood 44
Germantown Valley View 74, Carlisle 64
Greenfield McClain 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 41
Holland Springfield 59, Salem 47
Johnstown 55, Galion Northmor 37
Kingsway Christian 49, Coshocton Christian 21
Lancaster 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 56
Lima Perry 60, Cory-Rawson 29
Louisville 67, Louisville Aquinas 63
Lowellville 77, Hanoverton United 52
Malvern 70, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 63
Marion Pleasant 46, Marion Elgin 32
Mason 60, Springboro 41
McConnelsville Morgan 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 53
Miamisburg 46, Day. Carroll 37
Minerva 53, Strasburg-Franklin 39
Morral Ridgedale 61, Crestline 54
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 71, Cin. Madeira 62
Oak Hill 68, Portsmouth Clay 64
Pemberville Eastwood 59, Fostoria 55
Peninsula Woodridge 69, Alliance 60
Rittman 56, Kidron Cent. Christian 27
Rossford 68, Millbury Lake 45
Struthers 64, Canfield 51
Sylvania Northview 64, Tol. Cent. Cath. 54
Tipp City Bethel 47, Day. Christian 45
Uhrichsville Claymont 55, Navarre Fairless 29
Utica 72, Mt. Gilead 64
Vincent Warren 70, Athens 48
Wapakoneta 53, Bellefontaine 32
West Salem Northwestern 71, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Buchtel vs. Medina, ppd. to Dec 4th.
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Bloom-Carroll, ppd.
Attica Seneca E. vs. Plymouth, ccd.
Aurora vs. Streetsboro, ccd.
Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Can. South, ccd.
Cardington-Lincoln vs. Delaware Christian, ccd.
Chillicothe Huntington vs. Portsmouth W., ccd.
Cin. Hills Christian Academy vs. Cin. Clark Montessori, ccd.
Cin. Indian Hill vs. Cin. St. Xavier, ccd.
Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Warrensville Hts., ccd.
Cols. DeSales vs. Granville, ccd.
Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Marysville, ccd.
Corning Miller vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.
Cuyahoga Falls vs. N. Royalton, ccd.
Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. Day. Thurgood Marshall, ccd.
Findlay vs. Holland Springfield, ppd.
Huber Hts. Wayne vs. Day. Meadowdale, ccd.
Hudson vs. Wadsworth, ccd.
Kent Roosevelt vs. Copley, ccd.
Lisbon Beaver vs. Steubenville, ccd.
London vs. Dublin Jerome, ccd.
Newton Falls vs. Youngs. Mooney, ccd.
Rayland Buckeye vs. Wintersville Indian Creek, ccd.
Shadyside vs. New Matamoras Frontier, ppd.
Spring. Greenon vs. Spring. Emmanuel Christian, ccd.
Spring. NE vs. DeGraff Riverside, ccd.
Springfield vs. Pickerington Cent., ccd.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. Seven Hills, ccd.
Uniontown Lake vs. Dover, ppd.
Washington C.H. Miami Trace vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ppd. to Dec 5th.
Washington C.H. vs. Wilmington, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/