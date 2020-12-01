Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 67, Circleville 37
Belpre 62, Pomeroy Meigs 61
Byesville Meadowbrook 83, Philo 49
Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Carrollton 44
Coshocton 56, Danville 42
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37, Caledonia River Valley 36
Franklin 82, Kings Mills Kings 58
Germantown Valley View 74, Carlisle 64
Holland Springfield 59, Salem 47
Lancaster 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 56
Lima Perry 60, Cory-Rawson 29
Louisville 67, Louisville Aquinas 63
Lowellville 77, Hanoverton United 52
Malvern 70, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 63
Mason 60, Springboro 41
McConnelsville Morgan 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 53
Minerva 53, Strasburg-Franklin 39
Morral Ridgedale 61, Crestline 54
Oak Hill 68, Portsmouth Clay 64
Pemberville Eastwood 59, Fostoria 55
Peninsula Woodridge 69, Alliance 60
Rittman 56, Kidron Cent. Christian 27
Rossford 68, Millbury Lake 45
Struthers 64, Canfield 51
Uhrichsville Claymont 55, Navarre Fairless 29
Utica 72, Mt. Gilead 64
Vincent Warren 70, Athens 48
Wapakoneta 53, Bellefontaine 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Buchtel vs. Medina, ppd. to Dec 4th.
Chillicothe Huntington vs. Portsmouth W., ccd.
Findlay vs. Holland Springfield, ppd.
Huber Hts. Wayne vs. Day. Meadowdale, ccd.
Rayland Buckeye vs. Wintersville Indian Creek, ccd.
Spring. Greenon vs. Spring. Emmanuel Christian, ccd.
Spring. NE vs. DeGraff Riverside, ccd.
Springfield vs. Pickerington Cent., ccd.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. Seven Hills, ccd.
Uniontown Lake vs. Dover, ppd.
Washington C.H. Miami Trace vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ppd. to Dec 5th.
