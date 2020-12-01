Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 67, Circleville 37

Belpre 62, Pomeroy Meigs 61

Byesville Meadowbrook 83, Philo 49

Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Carrollton 44

Coshocton 56, Danville 42

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37, Caledonia River Valley 36

Franklin 82, Kings Mills Kings 58

Germantown Valley View 74, Carlisle 64

Holland Springfield 59, Salem 47

Lancaster 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 56

Lima Perry 60, Cory-Rawson 29

Louisville 67, Louisville Aquinas 63

Lowellville 77, Hanoverton United 52

Malvern 70, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 63

Mason 60, Springboro 41

McConnelsville Morgan 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 53

Minerva 53, Strasburg-Franklin 39

Morral Ridgedale 61, Crestline 54

Oak Hill 68, Portsmouth Clay 64

Pemberville Eastwood 59, Fostoria 55

Peninsula Woodridge 69, Alliance 60

Rittman 56, Kidron Cent. Christian 27

Rossford 68, Millbury Lake 45

Struthers 64, Canfield 51

Uhrichsville Claymont 55, Navarre Fairless 29

Utica 72, Mt. Gilead 64

Vincent Warren 70, Athens 48

Wapakoneta 53, Bellefontaine 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Buchtel vs. Medina, ppd. to Dec 4th.

Chillicothe Huntington vs. Portsmouth W., ccd.

Findlay vs. Holland Springfield, ppd.

Huber Hts. Wayne vs. Day. Meadowdale, ccd.

Rayland Buckeye vs. Wintersville Indian Creek, ccd.

Spring. Greenon vs. Spring. Emmanuel Christian, ccd.

Spring. NE vs. DeGraff Riverside, ccd.

Springfield vs. Pickerington Cent., ccd.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. Seven Hills, ccd.

Uniontown Lake vs. Dover, ppd.

Washington C.H. Miami Trace vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ppd. to Dec 5th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/