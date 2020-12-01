Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 41, Botkins 32
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41, Castalia Margaretta 38
Bryan 57, Haviland Wayne Trace 31
Columbus Grove 57, Continental 26
Kalida 62, Coldwater 47
Lima Sr. 85, Oregon Clay 25
McConnelsville Morgan 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 53
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Hamler Patrick Henry 33
Ottoville 47, Ft. Jennings 28
Pataskala Licking Hts. 42, Johnstown 36
Paulding 68, Hicksville 56
Tol. Christian 81, Oak Harbor 36
W. Carrollton 56, Greenville 44
W. Unity Hilltop 31, Pioneer N. Central 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ansonia vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ccd.
Defiance Ayersville vs. Pettisville, ppd.
Elida vs. Spencerville, ppd.
Perrysburg vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/