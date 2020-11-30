Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 40, Ashville Teays Valley 33

Batavia 62, Norwood 47

Bellbrook 43, Beavercreek 35

Bloomdale Elmwood 50, Van Buren 40

Byesville Meadowbrook 56, Barnesville 42

Caldwell 31, Strasburg-Franklin 24

Cambridge 46, New Concord John Glenn 41

Canal Fulton Northwest 100, Alliance 24

Carlisle 57, Tipp City Bethel 36

Chardon 64, Jefferson Area 35

Chesapeake 51, Ironton Rock Hill 36

Chillicothe Unioto 37, Jackson 35

Cin. Anderson 44, Cin. Withrow 38

Cin. Princeton 71, Cin. Oak Hills 46

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 73, Akr. Hoban 67

Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Spring. Kenton Ridge 51

Defiance Tinora 49, W. Unity Hilltop 29

Elmore Woodmore 73, Port Clinton 34

Franklin 54, Hamilton Ross 33

Galion Northmor 56, Bucyrus 41

Germantown Valley View 63, Brookville 18

Green 77, Massillon 32

Harrison 30, Cin. Madeira 26

Leesburg Fairfield 50, Lynchburg-Clay 39

Martins Ferry 55, Bellaire 48

Massillon Perry 77, Louisville 68

Miller City 53, Cory-Rawson 40

Milton-Union 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 34

Mt. Gilead 59, Utica 31

New Boston Glenwood 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 21

Newark Licking Valley 66, Hebron Lakewood 27

Norton 63, Mayfield 33

Norwalk St. Paul 54, Sandusky St. Mary 41

Pomeroy Meigs 48, Belpre 21

Portsmouth Notre Dame 71, Portsmouth Clay 26

Proctorville Fairland 51, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44

Salem 62, Hanoverton United 22

Sarahsville Shenandoah 47, New Matamoras Frontier 46

Sardinia Eastern Brown 61, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 31

Shadyside 59, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 50

Springboro 59, Lebanon 41

Steubenville 58, Rayland Buckeye 39

Sugar Grove Berne Union 55, Worthington Christian 52

Tol. Cent. Cath. 63, Findlay 27

Tol. Whitmer 55, Fremont Ross 46

Tree of Life 46, Genoa Christian 45

Trenton Edgewood 58, Cin. Wyoming 34

W. Liberty-Salem 39, Casstown Miami E. 34

Wapakoneta 58, St. Henry 30

Wheelersburg 65, Lucasville Valley 27

Wilmington 56, Waynesville 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellefontaine vs. Cin. Riverside Academy, ppd.

Clayton Northmont vs. Day. Carroll, ppd.

Harrod Allen E. vs. Mt. Victory Ridgemont, ppd.

McArthur Vinton County vs. Marietta, ppd.

Mineral Ridge vs. Atwater Waterloo, ppd.

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.

New Middletown Spring. vs. Lowellville, ccd.

St. Clairsville vs. Cadiz Harrison Cent., ccd.

Sycamore Mohawk vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd. to Dec 28th.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. Latham Western, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/