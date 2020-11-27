San Francisco stuns No. 4 Virginia 61-60 in Bubbleville

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and San Francisco pulled the biggest upset of the young college basketball season, using a late 8-0 run Friday to beat No. 4 Virginia 61-60 in the Homelight Classic.

Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for the Dons (2-1), who were playing their third game in three days.

Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia (1-1), a 15 1/2-point favorite. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.

A jumper by Hauser put Virginia ahead 54-53 with 3:42 left, but that would be its last lead of the game.

Josh Kunen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left, giving the Cavaliers the final shot.

But Hauser’s attempt fell off the rim and Trey Murphy III couldn’t convert a tip just before the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers routed Towson 89-54 on Wednesday to open college basketball’s “Bubbleville” event at the Mohegan Sun casino resort. But on Friday, Virginia’s offense looked a bit more like it did last season when it averaged 57 points a game. Virginia scored 70 points just twice during the 2019-20 campaign, both in losses, and never reached 80 points.

San Francisco: The Dons have improved over each of the three straight days they’ve played. They dropped their opener 76-68 to UMass-Lowell, a game in which they were heavy favorites, and beat Towson 79-68 on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Plays its home opener on Tuesday against Saint Francis (Pa.).

San Francisco: The Dons are scheduled to play their fourth game in five days in Bubbleville on Sunday, taking on Rhode Island.

