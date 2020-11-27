Raiders, Falcons both look to bounce back from losses

LAS VEGAS (6-4) at ATLANTA (3-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Raiders 7-3; Falcons 4-6

SERIES RECORD — Tied 7-7

LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Raiders 35-28 on Sept. 18, 2016, in Oakland

LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Chiefs 35-31; Falcons lost to Saints 24-9

AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 11, Falcons No. 27

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (7), PASS (20)

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (12), PASS (28)

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (23), PASS (2)

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (9), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden is 10-5 in his career vs. the Falcons. … The Falcons have won the last four meetings. Atlanta’s last loss in the series was a 41-14 setback in Oakland two decades ago. … Las Vegas QB Derek Carr had his third game this season with at least three TD passes vs. the Chiefs. He has 19 TDs and three INTs for the season. … The Raiders have 11 sacks in the first 10 games, ranking 31st in the league. That’s tied for the third fewest for the franchise through 10 games in the Super Bowl era. Only the 2018 team (nine sacks) and 2014 (10) had fewer. … Las Vegas allowed Kansas City to score TDs on two drives of at last 90 yards last week after giving up none in the first nine games. … Raiders TE Darren Waller had seven catches for 88 yards last week and caught his fifth TD pass of the season. The only Raiders tight end with more since 2000 was Jared Cook with six in 2018. … Both teams are at plus-1 in turnover margin. … Las Vegas is 2-1 in the Eastern Time Zone this season, winning at Carolina and Cleveland, while losing at New England. … The Raiders lost last week for just the third time in the past seven seasons when scoring at least 30 points. … Falcons QB Matt Ryan is coming off his lowest-rated passing game (48.5) since 2013. He completed just 19 of 37 passes for 232, with two interceptions, in the loss at New Orleans. … Ryan was sacked eight times by the Saints, one off his career high. … This will be the 200th game of Ryan’s career. … The Falcons aren’t much better at pressuring the quarterback than Las Vegas, getting 17 sacks to rank 24th in the league. … DE Dante Fowler Jr. has rejoined Atlanta’s active roster after missing last week’s game while on the COVID-19 reserve list. … Raheem Morris is 3-2 since taking over as Atlanta’s interim coach. He replaced Dan Quinn, who was fired after losing his first five games. … Atlanta ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (280.6 per game), which is the sixth most in franchise history through the first 10 games. … Falcons RB Todd Gurley is one running touchdown shy of becoming the seventh player in NFL history with at least 10 rushing TDs in five of his first six seasons. … Atlanta is one loss away from its third straight non-winning season. … The Falcons have four players with at least 35 receptions, led by Calvin Ridley with 48 catches for 747 yards and six TDs. He’s followed by Julio Jones (45), Russell Gage (42) and TE Hayden Hurst (37). …. Fantasy tip: Look for Ryan to bounce back against the NFL’s 28th-ranked pass defense. He had a rating of at least 130 in two of his last three games against the Raiders.

