Positive Black Friday Turnout Despite Pandemic

ZANESVILLE, OH – COVID-19 has altered a lot of holiday traditions so far this year. Another tradition that was hanging in the balance was Black Friday.

Many people decided to carry on the tradition of Black Friday shopping with health and safety in mind at The Colony Square Mall. While not as busy in years past, there was still a notable turnout.

“So far we’ve seen a good bit of traffic based on the circumstances. Everybody’s got that holiday cheer, I see packages so they’re taking advantage of the deals the steals that are out there right now. And there’s plenty of them and this year there’s exceptional deals like we’ve not seen before too. So it’s really a good opportunity for you to come out and get some shopping done this weekend,” Specialty Leasing and Marketing Manager Sherri Velliquette said.

While the morning may have started slowly, the number of shoppers increased noticeably as the day went on. Karen Gower, Owner of Auntie Anne’s noted the difference and promotes making the best of the situation.

“I have been here since 6 am this morning. It’s a little less down from last year but we’re still having a good time. And traffic you know we’re getting some traffic now… You know with COVID just enjoy Christmas and make the best with you family and your friend that you can.”

Colony Square Mall will also be open this weekend. Hours of operation return to normal on Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm and Sunday from Noon to 6 pm.