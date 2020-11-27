Pemberton lifts Louisiana Tech over Texas-Arlington 76-71

Sports
Associated Press23

RUSTON, La. (AP) — JaColby Pemberton had 19 points and Louisiana Tech won its season opener with a 76-71 victory over Texas-Arlington 76-71 on Friday night.

Andrew Gordon had 14 points for Louisiana Tech (1-0). Kalob Ledoux added 13 points. Amorie Archibald had 12 points.

David Azore had 18 points for the Mavericks (0-2). Shahada Wells added 18 points. Sam Griffin had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

