Parrish carries UTSA over Texas-Permian Basin 97-71

Sports
Associated Press22

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Eric Parrish had 20 points, Keaton Wallace added 19 and UTSA defeated Texas-Permian Basin 97-71 on Friday.

Jacob Germany added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (1-0).

Malik Brikat had 20 points for the Division II Falcons, who lost to UTEP on Wednesday. Jordan Horn added 18 points.

Associated Press

