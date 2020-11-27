Miller scores 24 to lead UNC-Greensboro past UALR 77-70

Sports
Associated Press24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 24 points and UNC Greensboro won its season opener with a 77-70 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday night.

Miller hit 10 of 13 shots and added five steals.

Hayden Koval had 14 points and seven blocks for UNC Greensboro (1-0). Kaleb Hunter added 10 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had seven rebounds.

Nikola Maric had 21 points for the Trojans (1-1). Marko Lukic added 19 points. Markquis Nowell had 10 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Harper, Young Lead No. 24 Rutgers past Fairleigh Dickinson

Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

Associated Press

Riley Till, Kobe Sanders carry Cal Poly past Bethesda 100-46

Associated Press