Miami’s Tagovailoa questionable for Jets due to sore thumb

Sports
Associated Press26

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice.

“He’s a tough tough kid,” coach Brian Flores said Friday. “He wants to play. We’ll see how it goes.”

Tagovailoa would be replaced by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and guard Solomon Kindley (foot) were ruled out.

