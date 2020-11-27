BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 83, New Knoxville 41
Antwerp 60, Delphos St. John’s 46
Arlington 62, Ft. Jennings 41
Ashland 82, Norwalk 51
Athens 68, Zanesville 53
Bainbridge Paint Valley 75, Portsmouth Clay 38
Beloit W. Branch 31, Canfield S. Range 18
Bidwell River Valley 50, Reedsville Eastern 25
Botkins 68, Jackson Center 55
Cardington-Lincoln 67, Marion Pleasant 66
Carey 84, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 63
Clayton Northmont 53, Bellbrook 47
Columbus Grove 52, Haviland Wayne Trace 49
Creston Norwayne 80, Akr. Manchester 45
Day. Oakwood 67, Camden Preble Shawnee 54
Defiance 51, Findlay 41
Fostoria 51, Port Clinton 46
Ft. Loramie 63, Russia 44
Garrettsville Garfield 53, Lodi Cloverleaf 51
Granville 85, Amanda-Clearcreek 40
Greenwich S. Cent. 42, Mansfield St. Peter’s 39
Harrod Allen E. 75, Vanlue 19
Leipsic 74, Bluffton 69
Liberty Center 35, Holgate 32
Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Lima Bath 55
Lima Perry 83, McComb 26
Lima Shawnee 95, Elida 38
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 59, Ada 58
Napoleon 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 34
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Plymouth 46
Ontario 64, Huron 43
Ottoville 69, Cory-Rawson 33
Paulding 66, Continental 35
Pettisville 61, W. Unity Hilltop 32
Powell Olentangy Liberty 102, Marietta 52
Sandusky St. Mary 71, Sandusky Perkins 63
Shelby 70, Mansfield Madison 51
Sidney Fairlawn 71, Houston 25
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 54, Blanchester 47
St. Henry 64, Spencerville 41
St. Marys Memorial 53, Ft. Recovery 45
Swanton 54, Millbury Lake 46
Tol. Christian 63, Berlin Hiland 49
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 75, Newcomerstown 6
Wapakoneta 58, Delphos Jefferson 54
Wooster Triway 76, West Salem Northwestern 64
Gene Ford Tipoff Classic=
Sarahsville Shenandoah 67, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alliance Marlington vs. Canfield, ccd.
Austintown Fitch vs. Hudson, ccd.
Berea-Midpark vs. Brunswick, ppd.
Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Norton, ccd.
Chillicothe vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ccd.
Day. Christian vs. Cols. KIPP, ccd.
Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.
Dublin Jerome vs. Grove City, ccd.
Edgerton vs. Eastside, Ind., ppd.
LaGrange Keystone vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.
Massillon Tuslaw vs. Dalton, ccd.
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Van Wert Lincolnview, ppd.
Salineville Southern vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ccd.
Troy Christian vs. Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, ppd.
Van Wert vs. Convoy Crestview, ppd.
