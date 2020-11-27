BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 83, New Knoxville 41

Antwerp 60, Delphos St. John’s 46

Arlington 62, Ft. Jennings 41

Ashland 82, Norwalk 51

Athens 68, Zanesville 53

Bainbridge Paint Valley 75, Portsmouth Clay 38

Beloit W. Branch 31, Canfield S. Range 18

Bidwell River Valley 50, Reedsville Eastern 25

Botkins 68, Jackson Center 55

Cardington-Lincoln 67, Marion Pleasant 66

Carey 84, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 63

Clayton Northmont 53, Bellbrook 47

Columbus Grove 52, Haviland Wayne Trace 49

Creston Norwayne 80, Akr. Manchester 45

Day. Oakwood 67, Camden Preble Shawnee 54

Defiance 51, Findlay 41

Fostoria 51, Port Clinton 46

Ft. Loramie 63, Russia 44

Garrettsville Garfield 53, Lodi Cloverleaf 51

Granville 85, Amanda-Clearcreek 40

Greenwich S. Cent. 42, Mansfield St. Peter’s 39

Harrod Allen E. 75, Vanlue 19

Leipsic 74, Bluffton 69

Liberty Center 35, Holgate 32

Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Lima Bath 55

Lima Perry 83, McComb 26

Lima Shawnee 95, Elida 38

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 59, Ada 58

Napoleon 48, Hamler Patrick Henry 34

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 50, Plymouth 46

Ontario 64, Huron 43

Ottoville 69, Cory-Rawson 33

Paulding 66, Continental 35

Pettisville 61, W. Unity Hilltop 32

Powell Olentangy Liberty 102, Marietta 52

Sandusky St. Mary 71, Sandusky Perkins 63

Shelby 70, Mansfield Madison 51

Sidney Fairlawn 71, Houston 25

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 54, Blanchester 47

St. Henry 64, Spencerville 41

St. Marys Memorial 53, Ft. Recovery 45

Swanton 54, Millbury Lake 46

Tol. Christian 63, Berlin Hiland 49

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 75, Newcomerstown 6

Wapakoneta 58, Delphos Jefferson 54

Wooster Triway 76, West Salem Northwestern 64

Gene Ford Tipoff Classic=

Sarahsville Shenandoah 67, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 66

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alliance Marlington vs. Canfield, ccd.

Austintown Fitch vs. Hudson, ccd.

Berea-Midpark vs. Brunswick, ppd.

Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Norton, ccd.

Chillicothe vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ccd.

Day. Christian vs. Cols. KIPP, ccd.

Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.

Dublin Jerome vs. Grove City, ccd.

Edgerton vs. Eastside, Ind., ppd.

LaGrange Keystone vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.

Massillon Tuslaw vs. Dalton, ccd.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Van Wert Lincolnview, ppd.

Salineville Southern vs. Bowerston Conotton Valley, ccd.

Troy Christian vs. Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, ppd.

Van Wert vs. Convoy Crestview, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/