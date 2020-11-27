GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 55, Bellaire 53

Bellevue 46, Sandusky Perkins 33

Berlin Hiland 68, Tol. Christian 37

Bloomdale Elmwood 89, Pemberville Eastwood 76, OT

Creston Norwayne 60, Akr. Manchester 26

Delta 53, Defiance Tinora 30

Elmore Woodmore 71, Fostoria 35

Massillon Jackson 54, Green 35

Mt. Vernon 53, Ashland 41

Perrysburg 81, Bowling Green 37

Philo 58, Byesville Meadowbrook 28

Williamsport Westfall 38, Washington C.H. 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Castalia Margaretta vs. Rocky River Magnificat, ppd.

Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/