Flowers leads South Alabama past Mobile 95-75

Sports
Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 25 points and John Pettway had 22 points and eight rebounds as South Alabama beat Mobile 95-75 on Friday night.

Tyreke Locure had 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals for South Alabama (2-0). Kayo Goncalves added 10 points.

Trenton Short had 26 points for the Rams. RJ Kelly added 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

