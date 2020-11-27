Colts, Titans vie for control of AFC South title chase

TENNESSEE (7-3) at INDIANAPOLIS (7-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Colts by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Titans 4-6, Colts 6-4

SERIES RECORD – Colts lead 35-17

LAST MEETING – Colts beat Titans 34-17 on Nov. 12, at Nashville

LAST WEEK – Titans beat Ravens 30-24, OT; Colts beat Packers 34-31, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 9, Colts No. 6 (tie)

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (5), PASS (23).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (19T), PASS (27).

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (19), PASS (10).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (3), PASS (4T).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The winner breaks a tie for the AFC South lead and takes control of the division race. … Both teams won in overtime last week after overcoming double-digit deficits. Tennessee trailed by 11 at Baltimore. Indy trailed by 14 against Green Bay. … The Titans have won a league-high five games in overtime or by scoring in the final two minutes of regulation. … Tennessee has its best record after 10 games since going 10-0 in 2008. … The Titans have a league-low five turnovers. … Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill’s next TD pass will be No. 23, surpassing last season’s total (22). … Last week RB Derrick Henry became the first player in league history with multiple rushing TDs in overtime in a single season. … Henry, the defending rushing champ, also leads the NFL with 1,079 yards. He’s had two straight 100-yard games and seven this season. … Henry needs two TD runs to pass Charlie Hennigan (51) for fourth on the franchise’s all-time list. … WR Corey Davis caught five passes for 113 yards last week, his third 100-yard game this season. … Jonnu Smith leads all NFL tight ends with eight total touchdowns, including seven catches. His next TD reception will break Delanie Walker’s single-season mark by a tight end in the franchise’s Tennessee era. … The Colts have won two straight and four of their last five. They’ve also won four of the last five in this series. … Indy leads the league with five miscellaneous touchdowns (three interception returns, one kickoff return and one blocked punt return). … Opposing defenses have forced 11 three-and-outs against the Colts this season, the second fewest in the league. … The offensive line has allowed 10 sacks, tied with Pittsburgh for the league’s fewest. … Colts QB Philip Rivers (right big toe) hopes to make his 235th consecutive start, which would break a tie with Eli Manning for the 10th most starts in league history and match Charles Woodson for the ninth longest streak. … Four-time Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton needs 20 yards from scrimmage to become the sixth player in Colts history with 9,000, and 75 yards receiving to become the fourth player in franchise history with 9,000. … RB Jonathan Taylor needs 101 yards rushing to pass Joseph Addai (618) for third on the Colts’ all-time list for rookies. … Rookie WR Michael Pittman Jr. had his first 100-yard game against Tennessee in this season’s previous meeting. … DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart each have 24 solo tackles, tied for second in the NFL among all defensive tackles. But Buckner won’t play after going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. … Indy also could be without DE Denico Autry, who went on the COVID list last week. … LB Darius Leonard needs 16 tackles to tie Jerrell Freeman (366) for the second most among Colts in a player’s first three seasons. Fantasy tip: Rivers is coming off his best game with the Colts. He’s thrown 10 touchdown passes and has three interceptions in the last five games and if can play through the toe pain, he could have another good day against the NFL’s No. 27 pass defense.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL https://twitter.com/AP_NFL