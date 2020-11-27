Childs leads Bradley over Oakland 74-60

Sports
Associated Press22

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elijah Childs had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bradley to a 74-60 win over Oakland on Friday.

Darius Hannah had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Sean East II added 10 points. Childs also had a career-high six assists.

Jalen Moore had 17 points, seven steals and five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (0-3). Blake Lampman added 11 points. Micah Parrish had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Roberts leads Prairie View past Evansville 64-61

Associated Press

Justice carries Santa Clara past UC Davis 66-63

Associated Press

Nearly perfect Garza scores 41, No. 5 Iowa routs Southern

Associated Press