FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 55°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during evening and overnight will give way to partly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 33°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to mostly clear skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 51°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 29°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 55°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Rain showers and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

TUESDAY: Snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 38°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 26°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

On Saturday Morning, an area of high pressure will likely build across the central United States in the wake of a weakening cold front which will move through the Great Lakes Region on Friday and Friday Night. This area of high pressure will likely have to two distinct centers; the first near the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandle with a maximum central pressure of around 1030 mb, and the second near Springfield, MO with a maximum central pressure of around 1028 mb. This area of high pressure will work to push the frontal boundary southwards off the Gulf Coast, whilst the frontal boundary begins to stall out. Meanwhile, an upper level low will begin to move into eastern New Mexico on it’s way to western Texas. At the same time, an upper level trough will begin to develop in Alberta, and a new area of low pressure – L2 – will likely take shape in southern Saskatchewan during this time frame.

On Saturday Evening, L2 will have emerged into extreme southeastern Manitoba with a possible minimum central pressure of around 1006 mb. A cold front will extend in an backwards “C” shape, from northwestern Minnesota, to northwestern South Dakota, and then back into southern Montana. At the same time, the upper level low will begin to move into central Oklahoma and northern Texas, whilst the upper level trough associated with L2 begins to dig into the Upper Midwest. Meanwhile, the area of high pressure will continue to expand out across the central United States, although a gap may begin to develop between the Texas Panhandle high pressure and the Missouri high pressure (which by this point will likely be in southern Illinois). The area of high pressure will also be noticeably weaker, with possible maximum central pressures of 1026 mb for the Texas high, and 1022 mb for the Illinois high. South of the high pressure area, an area of low pressure – L3 – will likely develop down around Corpus Christi, TX along the boundary of the stationary front.

By Sunday Morning, L3 will likely start to move into southern Louisiana, likely near Lake Charles, LA. By this point, it will likely begin to intensify a bit quickly, possibly reaching 1010 mb by the early morning hours. The stationary front along the Gulf Coast will begin to be pulled northwards as a warm front. The Illinois high pressure will have likely transferred to a new area of high pressure in eastern Virginia, whilst the Texas high pressure will likely begin to slowly sag a bit to the south. A stronger area of high pressure will begin developing across Montana. L2 will begin to move into northern Lake Superior, and this will bring the cold front into Wisconsin and Iowa. For us, this will likely begin to mean that clouds will gradually start to move into our region during the second half of Sunday. Likely these clouds will be mainly high level clouds to start with.

On Sunday Evening, L2 will begin to weaken further as it moves towards Sault Ste. Marie, ON. The cold front will continue to advance eastwards into Michigan during this time frame. At the same time, L3 will begin to advance towards the Tupelo/Columbus, MS region. Mid-level moisture will begin to increase across the Ohio River Valley and Mississippi River Valley on Sunday Evening. Meanwhile, the precipitation associated with L2 will likely begin to expand more, with rain showers possibly reaching our region as early as late Sunday Night. Temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper-50s across our region on Sunday Afternoon, but they will likely begin to drop into the lower-40s as we head into late Sunday Night. For now, the forecast text reads that “Rain showers and snow showers…” will be around, however, depending on the exact track of this system, it is possible that some places around western Ohio (possibly into central Ohio) may start as snow instead of rain.

On Monday Morning, L3 will have reached somewhere around southern West Virginia. By this point, L3 may have also rapidly increased to a minimum central pressure of 992 mb. L2 will be located north of Ottawa, ON, and the cold air associated with this system will begin to become pulled into L3. This will likely result in that none of L3’s fronts may reach our region, yet our temperatures may drop during the Monday as a result of the cooler air being pulled down, and the cooling associated with the precipitation. For Zanesville, as of now, it appears that we will start off with rain in our region during at least the first part of Monday Morning. L3 will begin to occlude in response to the cooler air being thrusted into the region, and this will cause L3 to likely move northwards, and then possibly backwards a little bit into Lake Erie/Lake Ontario. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will likely be supportive of snow, and the rain in our region will likely begin to switch over to snow. It should also be noted that given that L3 will be occluding, a “dry slot” or “break” in the precipitation is possible somewhere. This may allow for a gap to form between the warmer air rain, and the cooler air snow being pulled around the backside of L3.

Temperatures on Monday Night will likely drop down to around 26° – 30°, and with the continuation of snow showers in our region, this may be the time frame where we start seeing the snowfall begin to noticeably accumulate. Breezy conditions with gusts from the west and northwest at around 30 mph are looking possible for Monday Night.

Snow showers are looking possible on Tuesday as L3 will likely still be around the eastern half of the Great Lakes Region. In doing so, this will also help to add cooler temperatures into the region. High temperatures for Tuesday appear as though will likely be around 36° – 40°. With the way things are looking at this time, the precipitation on Tuesday in our region will likely be only snow. L3 will likely begin to pull out of our region as we head into Wednesday. Still, with a northwesterly breeze in place, temperatures on Wednesday Afternoon may reach around 34° – 38°. Thus, during the daytime on Wednesday, melting is looking possible. This may play a very important role in our temperature forecast, as if we end up a good amount of snow that does not melt away after one day, it may try to keep our temperatures a little bit cooler than if the snow were to all melt away on Wednesday. Overnight lows on Wednesday Night for now look to be around 22° – 26°, and highs on Thursday may be around 38° – 42°.

Whilst the snow has the possibility of being somewhat heavy, it should be noted that the ground may too warm to support accumulations. However, if the snowfall rates are heavy enough, they can overcome this and gradually cool the ground down enough to support snow accumulations. Some of the mid-range guidance models have been putting out some impressive snowfall totals, and consistently doing so over the past two days. While some of those outputs are possible, the hesitation to go with those numbers is given by the fact that they are unusually high for this time of the year (although, it is not unheard of). As a snow lover, I want to believe these numbers, but statistically speaking, it may be very, very unlikely. Snow totals across western and north central Ohio may be noticeably higher than those in the eastern portion of the state with regards to this particular system. The preceding rain will likely limit our snowfall totals to possibly half (or less) of that in parts of western Ohio. With that in mind, some snow accumulation is possible for our region, but it remains just slightly too early to put a specific total on it. However, something on the order of 0-12 inches appears to be where most of us in our region will likely end up.

I will begin to assign snowfall totals for locations around our region for Monday (30 November 2020) sometime on Friday Afternoon (27 November 2020). Totals for Monday Night (30 November to 1 December 2020) will likely be added on Friday Evening (27 November 2020). Totals for Tuesday (1 December 2020) will be added with late Friday Night (27 November 2020) or Saturday Afternoon (28 November 2020).

